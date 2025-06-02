LBC reaction: 1200 Channel migrants arrive in a single day

2 June 2025, 10:45

LBC reaction: 1200 Channel migrants arrive in a single day

LBC

By LBC

Nick Ferrari condemns Labour's 'worsening' of the migrant crisis, as 1,194 migrants crossed the Channel in a single day over the weekend.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

00:00: Nick Ferrari asserts that Labour was 'too stupid' not to see how the Rwanda scheme could have helped, adding they scrapped it out of 'political spite', and added that the 'elite are laughing at people like you and me'.

04:39: James Price, Research Fellow at the Centre for Policy Studies says 'we choose not to deport people who should be here, and lock up others...because people on the Left will call us mean for five minutes'.

08:41: Caller Andrew in Halifax is 'tired of people advocating for the wet nursing of illegal invading third-world riff-raff at the expense of the security of our own nation'.

10:02: Caller Peter thinks that 'anyone who thinks they have a silver bullet solution is probably a bit of an idiot...nothing's working'.

12:40: Caller Leena says the government 'should not give France another penny until they start acting'. 13:24: Caller Jason feel that 'there are no safe and legal routes because we took them all away and forced migrants into the hands of the smuggling gangs.'

15:29: Caller Nick wonders: 'Why are the migrants not allowed to work while they are waiting for their cases to be dealt with?'

16.28: Caller Tony, similarly to Leena, asserts that 'payment to the French should be reduced by every immigrant that crosses through the Channel.'

Exclusive
'Elite mindset' and ‘left-wing opinion’ fuelling migrant crisis says Nick Ferrari as he slams government

'Elite mindset' and ‘left-wing opinion’ fuelling migrant crisis says Nick Ferrari as he slams the government

Reform, racism and ‘a perverse Batman’ | LBC’s best callers of the week

Reform, racism and ‘a perverse Batman’: LBC’s best callers of the week

'Farage is a media-made man'

David and Nick debate whether 'tiny and ridiculous' Reform gets too much airtime

Tube worker John

Tube worker shares his close encounters with fare dodgers

LBC callers react to Netanyahu calling out Starmer for being on the 'wrong side of humanity'

LBC callers react to Netanyahu calling out Starmer for being on the 'wrong side of humanity'

LBC callers react as the UK suspends trade talks with Israel

LBC callers react as the UK suspends trade talks with Israel

LBC callers react: UK, France and Canada threaten Israel with sanctions

LBC callers react: UK, France and Canada threaten Israel with sanctions

LBC caller ‘annoyed’ by reaction to UK-EU deal

LBC caller ‘annoyed’ by reaction to UK-EU deal

LBC caller tells Nick Ferrari: "You've got everything wrong for the last decade"

LBC caller tells Nick Ferrari: "You've got everything wrong for the last decade"

Gary Lineker 'to quit the BBC this week' | LBC reaction

LBC reaction: Gary Lineker quits the BBC

LBC callers react as Keir Starmer signs off his 'Brexit reset'

LBC callers react as Keir Starmer signs off his 'Brexit reset'

'British people don't want to pick fruit...'

Nick Ferrari won't take this caller's reasoning for the '9m economically inactive' in the UK

LBC caller’s plan to fix the care home sector

LBC caller’s plan to fix the care home sector

Trade deals, conclave and Reform UK: LBC’s best callers of the week

Trade deals, conclave and Reform UK: LBC’s best callers of the week

'Kemi Badnoch needs to get over herself'

'Woo-hoo!’: LBC caller reacts to the US-UK trade deal

'We went from back of the queue with Obama, to this'

Scottish farmer Murdo says that the US-UK deal is 'a big win for prime beef'

Mandy Damari, the mother of Emily Damari - the last remaining British citizen being held hostage in Gaza - has pleaded with Sir Keir Starmer to help bring her daughter home as she looked back on the harrowing events of October 7.

'It nearly broke my heart': Mother of British hostage Emily Damari blasts Downing Street over vetoed Gaza deal
Jane Rubens, 73, from Edinburgh was hit by a large vehicle in early November and remains in a coma.

Insurance firm gave Brit 'less than 24 hours' to make a decision against doctors’ advice after mum suffered brain injury
LBC’s Nick Ferrari has remembered being spiked while at a party.

‘The whole world was spinning’: Nick Ferrari candidly recalls drink spiking as he shares 'appalling' side-effects
‘The storm of war is gathering’: Defence cuts leave UK critically unprepared for a 'bumpy decade', warns ex-minister

‘The storm of war is gathering’: Defence cuts leave UK 'woefully unprepared' for a 'bumpy decade', warns ex-minister
Education Secretary Bridget Philipson 'hasn't changed her mind' and will vote against assisted dying bill

Education Secretary Bridget Philipson 'hasn't changed her mind' and will vote against assisted dying bill
Nick Ferrari takes to the streets of the US to ask Americans: 'Can you identify these British politicians?'

Nick Ferrari takes to the streets of the US to ask Americans: 'Can you identify these British politicians?'

Sweet moment a King's Guard horse meets a young girl

WATCH: Heartwarming moment King’s Guard horse ‘kisses’ delighted girl after she makes sweet gesture
Next to the historical buildings in Japan. A Japanese woman with long hair in her thirties is looking at the city by smoking electronic cigarettes.

Which electronic cigarettes are still legal in the UK?

Katie Piper suffered an acid attack that left her face permanently disfigured.

Acid attack survivor Katie Piper reveals dine and dash date left her to pick up £740 restaurant tab
Drone technology has rapidly advanced with 'drone swarms' now being possible

UK defence review grapples with drone threat as Ukraine strikes deep in Russia

Pharmacies have warned of a shortage of Creon®.

Cancer patients forced to 'skip meals and ration doses' amid 'deeply worrying' shortage of key drug
Bia is believed to have been playing with her cousin when she entered the water.

Heartbroken family pays tribute to 'beautiful' girl, 9, who died after entering River Thames
British actress Barbara Ferris who played barmaid Nona Williams in the television programme Coronation Street

Tributes pour in as Coronation Street actress Barbara Ferris dies aged 85

The Tower of London

London's top tourist attraction revealed

Starmer's defence review ignores reality: the UK’s military is too small to keep the nation safe, writes Mike Martin MP.

Starmer's defence review ignores reality: the UK’s military is too small to keep the nation safe, writes Mike Martin MP
Magistrates are the backbone of our justice system – and we need more of them.

Magistrates are the backbone of our justice system – and we need more of them, writes Lord Ponsonby