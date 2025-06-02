LBC reaction: 1200 Channel migrants arrive in a single day

By LBC

Nick Ferrari condemns Labour's 'worsening' of the migrant crisis, as 1,194 migrants crossed the Channel in a single day over the weekend.

00:00: Nick Ferrari asserts that Labour was 'too stupid' not to see how the Rwanda scheme could have helped, adding they scrapped it out of 'political spite', and added that the 'elite are laughing at people like you and me'.

04:39: James Price, Research Fellow at the Centre for Policy Studies says 'we choose not to deport people who should be here, and lock up others...because people on the Left will call us mean for five minutes'.

08:41: Caller Andrew in Halifax is 'tired of people advocating for the wet nursing of illegal invading third-world riff-raff at the expense of the security of our own nation'.

10:02: Caller Peter thinks that 'anyone who thinks they have a silver bullet solution is probably a bit of an idiot...nothing's working'.

12:40: Caller Leena says the government 'should not give France another penny until they start acting'. 13:24: Caller Jason feel that 'there are no safe and legal routes because we took them all away and forced migrants into the hands of the smuggling gangs.'

15:29: Caller Nick wonders: 'Why are the migrants not allowed to work while they are waiting for their cases to be dealt with?'

16.28: Caller Tony, similarly to Leena, asserts that 'payment to the French should be reduced by every immigrant that crosses through the Channel.'