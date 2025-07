LBC reacts: King Charles will tell Macron there are 'no borders' between UK and France

LBC reacts: King Charles will tell Macron there are 'no borders' between UK and France

By LBC

'Will Charles allow free movement around palace sites?'

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Nick Ferrari and his listeners discuss migration, as the King will tell Emmanuel Macron there are 'no borders' between the UK and France.