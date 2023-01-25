Nick Ferrari challenges LBC reporter to dodge ULEZ charges

25 January 2023, 08:34 | Updated: 25 January 2023, 09:55

By Abbie Reynolds

Watch LBC reporter Henry Riley attempt to dodge ULEZ charges.

On Tuesday Labour's David Lammy defended Sadiq Khan's ULEZ expansion. Mr Lammy told Nick Ferrari that London transport is so good people don't need to be driving through London.

Nick challenged the MP: "You've got plumbers, you've got a window cleaner... if I am a gas fitter and I've got all my tools behind me in my van I can't start trundling on the tube with those can I?"

Today LBC reporter Henry Riley put London transport to the test.

"I've got my paint pot, I've got my toolbox, I've got my spirit leveller, I've got an empty bucket, I've got something to clean windows with, I've got a paintbrush and I've got my ladder as well,

"Which all comply within TFL regulations I'm told," he said standing outside Seven Sisters tube station (which is in David Lammy's constituency).

Henry Riley says he feels like a "local celebrity" as cars drive past beeping their horns
Henry Riley says he feels like a "local celebrity" as cars drive past beeping their horns. Picture: LBC

After a struggle at the barriers, Henry told Nick: "I might have to come back to you I'm being stopped from entering..."

READ MORE: ‘He’s absolutely ruined my business!’: Irate caller says Sadiq Khan’s ULEZ expansion has cost Labour the next election

Henry successfully took a bus for part of his journey but checked back in with Nick when he reached Manor House tube station.

"Nick, I really value our LBC colleague David Lammy but I do think he might have underestimated this journey," he began.

"So I tried to get down with all of my kit... but I was told I couldn't board [the tube] the main reason, this ladder," Henry said pointing to his ladder which he had ensured was under two metres.

"Apparently it's not acceptable to take that at peak hours - which in some ways is fair enough it is very bust at the station - but even at non-peak hours past 0930 I've been told this wouldn't comply because it is a hazard."

He told Nick he had been handed a forty-page document of TFL guidelines and he was unsure of bus rules but felt it ultimately came down to the bus driver and how busy it is.

Nick came in saying: "And is the message from your unaccomplished mission to David Lammy 'It's not easy if you're a window cleaner or gas fitter to get your kit on a tube train'?"

"Quite right," Henry stated, "especially if you're a painter because my paint was confiscated!"

As it proved to be an impossible journey Henry told LBC the "mission may have to be aborted".

READ MORE: Home Office Minister Chris Philp calls out Sadiq Khan for planned ULEZ expansion

Listen and subscribe to LBC on Global Player
Listen and subscribe to LBC on Global Player. Picture: LBC

