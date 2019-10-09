Leave.EU Poster Makes Me Embarrassed To Have Voted For Brexit, Says Nick Ferrari

9 October 2019, 09:32 | Updated: 9 October 2019, 09:46

Nick Ferrari says that the "offensive" Leave.EU poster featuring Angela Merkel makes him embarrassed to have voted for Brexit.

The poster for the pro-Brexit group depicted Angela Merkel with the slogan "We didn't win two World Wars to be pushed around by a Kraut."

Nick always said he was a reluctant Brexiter. He didn't feel it passionately, but felt that the UK would be better outside the European Union.

But speaking on his LBC show this morning, he said: "It's certainly offensive and it's certainly wrong.

Nick Ferrari was furious about the Leave.EU poster
Nick Ferrari was furious about the Leave.EU poster. Picture: Leave.EU / LBC

"I was a reluctant Leave voter. I did not wake up every morning wanting to stick it to Jean-Claude Juncker and Brussels. I just felt it was going in the wrong direction.

"But when I see the poster that was put out by Leave.EU in which they refer to Germans as Krauts and also manages to choose a picture of Angela Merkel almost giving the Hitler salute.

"Do you know what, it almost makes me embarrassed to have voted Leave.

"That is exactly the sentiment that I despise."

