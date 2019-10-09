Leave.EU Poster Makes Me Embarrassed To Have Voted For Brexit, Says Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari says that the "offensive" Leave.EU poster featuring Angela Merkel makes him embarrassed to have voted for Brexit.

The poster for the pro-Brexit group depicted Angela Merkel with the slogan "We didn't win two World Wars to be pushed around by a Kraut."

Nick always said he was a reluctant Brexiter. He didn't feel it passionately, but felt that the UK would be better outside the European Union.

But speaking on his LBC show this morning, he said: "It's certainly offensive and it's certainly wrong.

Nick Ferrari was furious about the Leave.EU poster. Picture: Leave.EU / LBC

"I was a reluctant Leave voter. I did not wake up every morning wanting to stick it to Jean-Claude Juncker and Brussels. I just felt it was going in the wrong direction.

"But when I see the poster that was put out by Leave.EU in which they refer to Germans as Krauts and also manages to choose a picture of Angela Merkel almost giving the Hitler salute.

"Do you know what, it almost makes me embarrassed to have voted Leave.

"That is exactly the sentiment that I despise."