Leave.EU Poster Makes Me Embarrassed To Have Voted For Brexit, Says Nick Ferrari
9 October 2019, 09:32 | Updated: 9 October 2019, 09:46
Nick Ferrari says that the "offensive" Leave.EU poster featuring Angela Merkel makes him embarrassed to have voted for Brexit.
The poster for the pro-Brexit group depicted Angela Merkel with the slogan "We didn't win two World Wars to be pushed around by a Kraut."
Nick always said he was a reluctant Brexiter. He didn't feel it passionately, but felt that the UK would be better outside the European Union.
But speaking on his LBC show this morning, he said: "It's certainly offensive and it's certainly wrong.
"I was a reluctant Leave voter. I did not wake up every morning wanting to stick it to Jean-Claude Juncker and Brussels. I just felt it was going in the wrong direction.
"But when I see the poster that was put out by Leave.EU in which they refer to Germans as Krauts and also manages to choose a picture of Angela Merkel almost giving the Hitler salute.
"Do you know what, it almost makes me embarrassed to have voted Leave.
"That is exactly the sentiment that I despise."