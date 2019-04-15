Nick Ferrari Infuriated By Legal Aid Granted To Isis Bride Shamima Begum

15 April 2019, 10:46

Nick Ferrari faults the "corrupt" decision to grant Isis bride Shamima Begum legal aid to help her return to the UK.

Pointing out that the legal aid uses taxpayer money, Nick Ferrari criticises the "corrupt" system that has resulted in Shamima Begum winning legal aid to help her fight the Home Office's decision to remove her citizenship.

Nick said: "She's not just some innocent party over there, she's helping make and stitch bombers into suicide vests.

"And now it's all gone wrong she wants to come home, and a legal team applies for legal aid, your taxes and my taxes, to defend this woman and they haven't even met her.

"How corrupt or palpably wrong is a system that affords thousands of pounds of our cash when the lawyers haven't even met her."

More to follow.

