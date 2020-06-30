We'll impose travel restrictions on Leicester if people don't obey lockdown: Matt Hancock

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has told LBC the government will impose travel restrictions on people in Leicester if they don't obey the local lockdown.

Leicester has become the first area of the UK to see a localised lockdown following a surge in the number of coronavirus cases in the city. 10% of all new cases of Covid-19 in the country have been in the East Midlands town.

Non-essential shops will close, schools will shut to most pupils and people are being advised to stay at home wherever possible.

Mr Hancock told LBC the Government will not be enforcing the lockdown with fines - but they will impose travel restrictions on the people of Leicester if they don't obey the rules.

Regarding travel restrictions, the Health Secretary said "we will if we have to", but he added he hoped people in the city would "do the right thing."

READ MORE: Leicester's population and industry created perfect storm for Covid outbreak

Nick Ferrari spoke to Matt Hancock about the local lockdown in Leicester. Picture: LBC

The Health Secretary said it was important people in the city follow the new social distancing rules, as they did across the country during the peak.

He said in order to control the virus "it requires sacrifices by everybody, we need to do that in Leicester now."

He told LBC the Coronavirus Act gave him the "legal powers" to "impose travel restrictions" and prevent people from breaking the new local lockdown.