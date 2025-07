‘Lesson’s haven’t been learned’ following 7/7 London bombings

‘Lesson’s haven’t been learned’ following 7/7 London bombings

By LBC

'The political establishment gaslights us by telling us how wonderfully united we are as a society.'

Listen to this article Loading audio...

On the 20th anniversary of 7/7, caller Andrew tells Nick Ferrari that lessons on 'rancid Islamic extremism' in the UK 'haven't been learnt at all'.