Liam Fox Fears Voting Against May's Deal Would Allow Remain MPs To "Steal" Brexit

Liam Fox has admitted many MPs still need to be persuaded to side with the Prime Minister ahead of a crucial Brexit vote on Tuesday.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari, the International Trade Secretary acknowledged that the numbers are stacked against Theresa May ahead of the crucial vote on her Brexit deal but remains hopeful that MPs will back it.

MPs are voting on the Prime Minister's withdrawal agreement tomorrow, weeks after she initially delayed the same vote because it was clear it did not have sufficient support.

Mrs May warned MPs that failing to back her plan would be a "catastrophic and unforgivable breach of trust in democracy".

In the event her exit plan is voted down, some Brexiters have argued for the UK to continue to leave in a 'no-deal Brexit', while those who object to no-deal calling for either Article 50 to be extended or revoked, or for a second referendum.

Liam Fox. Picture: LBC

Liam Fox told Nick that he hoped MPs would support the Prime Minister.

"A lot of them might have changed their minds but feel honour-bound to stick to the position they set out," he said.

But when he said that he plans to "talk to them over the next couple of days", Nick reminded the Minister that the vote is being held tomorrow.

"I think MPs need to act with a bit of humility here because we had the same vote as everybody else in that referendum," he said.

"Having said that we would respect that in the 2017 general election, I think it's unconscionable for MPs to turn round and say their opinion is more important than the public's."