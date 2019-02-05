"Neeson Hasn't Shown Remorse, I Won't Watch His Films Again", Says Think-Tank Vice Chair

Hollywood actor Liam Neeson has come under criticism after admitting that he once wanted to kill a black person after a friend of his was raped.

The actor known for his roles in Taken and Love Actually described arming himself with a cosh weapon hoping someone would "have a go" at him so he could kill them.

Liam Neeson made the admission during an interview for his new film Cold Pursuit where he talked about how his character turns to anger.

"I went up and down areas with a cosh, hoping I'd be approached by somebody - I'm ashamed to say that - and I did it for maybe a week, hoping some black b*****d would come out of a pub and have a go at me about something, you know? So that I could kill him," he said.

"It's awful. But I did learn a lesson from it, when I eventually thought, 'What the f*** are you doing,' you know?"

But his comments have been met with criticism and anger, with some calling for a boycott of his films.

The Vice Chair of think-tank Race on the Agenda said he didn't believe Mr Neeson was remorseful.

Maurice Mcleod told Nick Ferrari that "he was definitely at that point a racist, I wouldn't choose to go and see a film of someone who is racist" unless he did some work to show his remorse.

The think-tank vice chair said: "I'd like him to go and understand the experience of black people walking about, there are all sorts of schemes and activities out there.

"I'd like to see him working in the black community to show that he has moved beyond this."

Nick said: "But you don't think he's showing genuine remorse?"

"No, I don't see any real remorse, he said it in a sentence but so what? We want more action than that I think," Mr Mcleod replied.