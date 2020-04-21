Sir Lindsay Hoyle reveals rules and dress code behind new Virtual Parliament

21 April 2020, 10:57

By Adrian Sherling

The Speaker of the House of Commons told LBC interruptions from children would be inevitable as parliament re-opens in a online setting this afternoon.

With coronavirus social distancing measures in place, most MPs will remain at home and join a Virtual Parliament via Zoom this afternoon.

Nick Ferrari asked Sir Lindsay Hoyle the challenges he is expecting from this new way of working.

Sir Lindsay said: "The challenges will be we will have one question from the chamber and then we have another 10 coming in remotely. So it's about whether the line goes down, people can freeze.

"We've got to be prepared for all things going wrong. I think you'll know better than I do of when things go wrong online.

"The real challenge is making sure that the minister is ready, we get the question and then we roll on through.

"We're starting with a base of 120 joining in online and we want to increase that, but we want to make sure that we don't crash the system."

Nick Ferrari had a very entertaining conversation with Sir Lindsay Hoyle
Nick Ferrari had a very entertaining conversation with Sir Lindsay Hoyle. Picture: LBC / PA

He insisted standards would remain high, even when MPs are working from home. He stated: "I think it's only fair that the same rules apply to someone who's in the chamber to someone remotely. Hence why I am very worried about Michael Fabricant's pink shorts.

"I am also saying to members, think about the background, think what's behind you. I know at some point we will see children perhaps wandering in. All these new challenges for all of us."

He revealed that during an important meeting last week, he had locked the door to keep everyone out, only for his cat to jump into the room through the window.

It was a wonderfully-entertaining interview that really lifted the mood of listeners. Watch it at the top of the page.

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Nurses applaud each other outside Chelsea and Westminster Hospital

This is what Clap For Our Carers means for NHS nurses

4 days ago

Iain Dale's powerful and heart-warming speech after Clap for our Carers

Iain Dale's powerful and heart-warming speech after Clap for our Carers

4 days ago

Why global education is the second emergency during coronavirus crisis: David Miliband

Why global education is the second emergency during coronavirus crisis: David Miliband

5 days ago

LBC Latest

"Government should give Richard Branson a loan," insists former Virgin spokesman

"Government should give Richard Branson a loan," insists former Virgin spokesman
An ICU doctor laid revealed the crisis the NHS is facing

ICU doctor: Nobody would mention the economy if they saw Intensive Care
Alok Sharma confirmed the five tests the UK must pass before lockdown is lifted

What are the Government’s five tests for lifting coronavirus lockdown?

Coronavirus: KPMG chair warns of 'economic disaster' toll