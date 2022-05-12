Lisa Nandy: Tory MP's 'Brits can't cook' comment shows govt's 'living on another planet'

12 May 2022, 10:43

By Tim Dodd

Shadow Levelling Up Secretary Lisa Nandy says the comment by a Tory MP that there's no massive need for food banks in the UK and Brits need to learn to "cook properly" shows the government are "living on another planet".

Lee Anderson, MP for Ashfield, claimed households in Britain can make "nutritious meals" on a budget of "about 30p a day".

"We've got generation after generation who cannot cook properly. They can't cook a meal from scratch. They cannot budget. The challenge is there," he said.

Nick Ferrari asked Ms Nandy how bad it was that Boris Johnson didn't know the value of the energy price cap when asked three times.

The Labour MP for Wigan told Nick: "Well, yesterday we had a Conversative MP who said that people just needed to budget better and learn to cook food, denying that there was a crisis going on across this country for people who just don't have money in their pockets. 

"I think all of this just speaks to a wider sense that increasingly the government isn't just out of touch with what's happening in the country, but is just living on another planet."

Read more: Boris tells LBC 'we will get through cost of living crisis' as he vows to support Brits

Ms Nandy continued: "Every country is dealing with pressure on energy prices, pressure on inflation, but our country is forecast to have the lowest growth of all the G7 countries next year.

"And that's because we haven't been investing, we haven't been retrofitting homes and investing in home insulation that could cut energy bills by up to £400."

Read more: Sadiq Khan demands 2-year rent freeze to combat cost of living crisis

