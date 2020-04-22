London Ambulance Service CEO pays tribute to paramedic who died of coronavirus

22 April 2020, 10:00

The chief executive of the London Ambulance Service has told LBC it is “heartbreaking” they have lost three members of staff to coronavirus.

Garrett Emmerson added that none of the staff who had died of Covid-19 had been in direct contact with patients.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari, he said: "This is obviously heartbreaking news and we have had very little time to get used to it, because up until yesterday afternoon, we were hoping for a better outcome.

"We are all just devastated. We're losing people that we have known and loved and worked with for a number of years."

The London Ambulance Service employs 6,000 people, but currently has around 550 off work through illness or self-isolation.

Garrett Emmerson told LBC about the first paramedic to die from coronavirus
Garrett Emmerson told LBC about the first paramedic to die from coronavirus. Picture: PA

Mr Emmerson revealed the number of coronavirus cases attended by paramedics in London is falling and stated his staff have the PPE kit that they need.

He added: "The overall number of cases is starting to go down and so we have seen the peak for now.

“There are people who are going above and beyond in such trying circumstances."

The London Ambulance Service workers who have lost their lives are:
- Gordon Ballard, a manager in Bow, who died from Covid-19 two weeks ago. He'd served for 42 years.

- Melonie Mitchell, who advised patients on the 111 service, died last week.

- Paramedic Ian Reynolds, from New Addington station, who died yesterday. In recent weeks, he had not been working on the frontline but was helping in a logistical role.

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe's husband opens up about her temporary jail release

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe's husband opens up about her temporary jail release

13 hours ago

Nurses applaud each other outside Chelsea and Westminster Hospital

This is what Clap For Our Carers means for NHS nurses

5 days ago

Iain Dale's powerful and heart-warming speech after Clap for our Carers

Iain Dale's powerful and heart-warming speech after Clap for our Carers

5 days ago

LBC Latest

Watch PMQs live

The first "Virtual" Prime Minister's Questions: Watch live from midday
Nick Ferrari spoke to the professor behind a new coronavirus vaccine trial

Coronavirus vaccine human trials: How they work and how to volunteer

Coronavirus: NHS staff offered new COVID-19 tests after initial checks found to be flawed
PPE had previously arrived in the UK from Turkey

Coronavirus LIVE: RAF plane returns from Turkey PPE mission