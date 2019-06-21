Nick Ferrari Clashes With Green Party Councillor Over London 'Car-Free Day'

Nick Ferrari clashes with a Green Party councillor over whether London should have a 'car-free day' to help tackle climate change.

Nick Ferrari was making a point that the cycle lane along London's Embankment was making congestion along the stretch worse, when the councillor picked up that the cars were "chugging out exhaust fumes".

Set to take place on Sunday September 22nd, a car-free day would see 12 miles of central London streets shut to cars.

Green Party Councillor and Member of the Greater London Assembly Caroline Russel said: "If we want to be able to trust the air we breathe, we have to start travelling differently in our city.

"And what car free day is all about is showing people how different our city streets can be and that using a car is not inevitable for everyone and we need to imagine how much better our city will be without that pollution and road danger."

But the debate took a turn when the councillor brought up bereaving families.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan announced plans to close more than 12 miles of roads to create a car-free day in the capital to help tackle pollution in the city.

"I encourage as many Londoners as possible to join me in the fun and see the city from a different perspective," Mr Khan said.

