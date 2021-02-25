Watch in full: Nick Ferrari interviews Lord Wolfson

By EJ Ward

Watch in full: Nick Ferrari interviews Lord Simon Wolfson a Conservative peer and chief executive of clothing retailer Next.

During a wide-ranging interview, LBC's Nick Ferrari spoke with Tory peer Lord Wolfson looking at issues from coronavirus to Brexit.

When asked if he still supported the UK's exit from the EU Lord Wolfson revealed there had been "no material impact" on the business operation of Next as a result of the move.

The peer also gave his view on the coronavirus pandemic and the possibility of an online sales tax, which he branded a "mistake."

When asked his view on the possible introduction of vaccine passports he said the idea "that for the rest of our lives we're going to have to walk round with vaccine passports proving which vaccine we've had doesn't make sense."

Watch the whole interesting exchange in the video at the top of the page.