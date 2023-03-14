'We’re dancing on pinheads' around China, says former chief of the UK's Special Forces

14 March 2023, 11:03 | Updated: 14 March 2023, 12:43

By Ellen Morgan

Major-General Jonathan Shaw, who commanded NATO units in Kosovo and British Army units in Iraq - lambasted the government for spending 5 billion pounds extra on defence, branding the strategy a “disappointment.”

When asked by Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on LBC about the threat China poses to the West, the Major-General explained that it represents a “challenge” to the “whole international order” championed by the UK and US since the end of the Second World War.

Nick queried how a pact between the UK and the US to supply Australia with nuclear-powered submarines is going to address this, and the Major-General replied the foreign security strategy is “not itself going to solve the problem.”

He said if he were the Defence Secretary, he wouldn’t be celebrating the announcement, rather he’d be “wringing my hands in disappointment.”

The Major-General criticised the defence review, saying it isn’t enough “to meet the present need for ammunition and supplies in Ukraine.”

READ MORE: 'What do you get from gazing at a stuffed lion's head you shot?': Tom Swarbrick quizzes trophy hunting fanatic

Nick then asked whether LBC listeners should feel more “secure” following the announcement.

The Major-General replied that the UK government has “missed the moment,” to ramp up defence spending, especially in the aftermath of the Ukraine invasion, which he described as “seismic".

He conceded that although China’s “fundamentally different values” could bring about a “major shift,” the Prime Minister had “missed the point” by spending more on defence and should have done more to help Ukraine in the early days of Russia's invasion last year.

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Exclusive
General Sir Peter Wall talks to Nick Ferrari

Former head of British Army says UK military is ‘hollowed’ out as the Ukraine War creates a ‘dilemma’

Shadow immigration minister on government's policy to tackle small boat crossings.

Sunak's migration policy is 'gimmicky headline chasing' says Shadow Immigration Minister

Archie Norman: "working people still have to go to work."

'Working people still have to turn up to work': Archie Norman gives his say on HS2 delays

The Foreign Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Gary Lineker needs to study the history books, Foreign Secretary says after football pundit's criticism of migrant plan

Nick Ferrari

'Does supporting Suella make me a Nazi?’, asks Jewish Tory member 'deeply’ offended by Lineker comments

Nick Ferrari disagrees with caller over Lineker migration bill comments.

Nick Ferrari brands caller 'wrong' after they agree with Gary Lineker's view on the government's new migration policy

NICK AD=BD AUS EX FOREIGIN MINISTER

Ex-Australian Foreign Minister advises Rishi Sunak to 'stick at' Migrant Bill to stop small boats

Listener says public are 'in danger' from migrants to Nick ferrari

Brits are 'in danger' one caller tells Nick Ferrari due to 'thousands of undocumented men' entering the UK

Nick Ferrari talks to caller who says migrants should work on farms

‘Some people just want to be safe’: Nick Ferrari reacts to caller who says migrants should work on farms

Exclusive
Sir Keir Starmer took questions over Sue Gray's appointment this morning

'Nothing improper at all': Sir Keir Starmer refuses ten times to say when he first approached Sue Gray over job

Partially blind caller on Auriol Grey

Caller stresses danger of cyclists to disabled people after ‘disgusting’ sentence given to partially-blind woman

Nick Ferrari outraged by listener who blames conservatives for Abedi bombings

Furious Nick Ferrari forces caller to apologise after blaming Manchester Arena attack on the Tories

Father 'sick to stomach' after parents are jailed over disabled daughter's death in maggot-infested bed

Father 'sick to stomach' after parents are jailed over disabled daughter's death in maggot-infested bed

'Parents...we're lost': Father deeply concerned by school's sex education after teacher wrote 'c*nt' on board

'Parents...we're lost': Father deeply concerned by school's sex education after teacher wrote 'c*nt' on board

Nick Ferrari on benefit cuts for school truancy

'Cut the cash!': Nick Ferrari backs proposal to scrap benefits for parents of truanting children

Nick Ferrari slams police involvement in school Quran incident

Nick Ferrari slams West Yorkshire police over Quran School incident

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Anti-strike legislation ‘won’t work’ warns Tory peer, while callers oppose rail walkouts

Anti-strike legislation ‘won’t work’ warns Tory peer, while callers oppose rail walkouts

Nick Ferrari

'We must give Ukraine every single weapon to push Russia out!' says caller, as Germany faces pressure to send tanks
Lisa Nandy criticises government’s levelling up plans as ‘Hunger Games-style contest’

Lisa Nandy criticises government’s levelling up plans as ‘Hunger Games-style contest’

‘Beyond farcical’: Emily Thornberry says lack of ‘grown up’ govt delayed strike talks as inflation remains high

‘Beyond farcical’: Emily Thornberry says lack of ‘grown up’ govt delayed strike talks as inflation remains high
Nick Ferrari and Robert Jenrick clash over his language towards Albanians

Nick Ferrari clashes with Home Office Minister Robert Jenrick over his language towards Albanians
The Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Home Office minister refuses to rule out nurses strikes continuing for months

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding

Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong

Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Iain Dale

Cross Question 13/03 | Watch again

17 hours ago

Cross Question

Cross Question 08/03 | Watch Again

5 days ago

Cross Question

Cross Question 07/03 | Watch Again

7 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Fifa has also scrapped its three-team group plan

World Cup 2026 will be longest in history after Fifa introduces 48-team format and 40 more games
Eleanor Williams, 22, falsely accused a number of men of rape

"I was expecting a longer sentence": Mum of fantasist jailed for rape lies says she must 'accept' her daughter's crimes
Andrew Tate loses latest appeal bid as he remains in Romanian prison amid human trafficking case

Andrew Tate loses latest appeal bid as he remains in Romanian prison amid human trafficking case
The two deaths are the latest drownings to take place in the Atoll in recent years.

Two British tourists drown in two days holidaying in Maldives near luxury Rasdhoo Island resort
Weather warnings for rain and snow will remain in place until Thursday

Met Office issues fresh weather warnings for snow and rain across north west, Wales and Scotland
A serving police officer has told LBC she has ‘no confidence in the police’

'It’s sickening': Serving officer says she has 'no faith in police' after reporting male colleague for sexual assault 10 years ago
Eleanor Williams, 22, accused a number of men of rape and posted an account on Facebook in May 2020 alleging she had been the victim of an Asian grooming gang

Serial fantasist who lied about Asian grooming gangs and faked rape injuries with a hammer jailed
Gary Lineker’s son has received death threats

Gary Lineker’s son receives death threat of being ‘burned at the stake’ in wake of presenter’s Twitter furore
'Why?!': James O'Brien doesn't understand the lack of coverage on the junior doctors' strikes

James O'Brien doesn't understand the lack of coverage on the junior doctors' strikes

James O'Brien on 'Illegal' rhetoric around migrant bill

‘There's no such thing as an illegal human being’: James O'Brien despairs at use of word 'illegal' in migrant rhetoric