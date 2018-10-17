Man at Centre of Trump's Russian Prostitute Scandal Rubbishes Claims

17 October 2018, 13:18 | Updated: 17 October 2018, 14:02

The organiser of the Russia-Trump Tower meeting cast doubts over claims Donald Trump hired prostitutes to "defile" the hotel room which the Obamas had previously stayed in.

Rob Goldstone, who booked the hotel for the Russia-Trump Tower meeting, assumed that as a 70 year old man Trump was "probably sleeping" rather than in his hotel room with prostitutes.

While speaking to Nick Ferrari about the meeting, Rob Goldstone cast his doubts over the claims, asserting "Could it have happened? Could Santa Claus have come in on a giant sleigh and taken him to the North Pole? Sure."

"This experience of testifying has taught me that anything is possible, nothing is black and white, and leave a bit of grey."

Rob Goldstone dismisses Trump's Russian prostitute scandal
Rob Goldstone dismisses Trump's Russian prostitute scandal. Picture: LBC

Goldstone also suggested that somebody would have surely come forward and said "I'm the chambermaid who changed the sheets", asserting that Trump is a known germaphobe.

He rubbished the claim that Trump had insisted on the hotel in order to defile the room which the Obamas had once stayed in. Rob confirmed that he personally booked the hotel and that Trump "didn't even know where he was staying".

"Never let facts get in the way of a good story", Rob joked.

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Iain Dale spoke with Mark Urban

British Spies Are Hacking Russian Military Databases, Expert Hints

6 hours ago

Gina Miller and Henry Newman rowed on Iain Dale's debate

Iain Dale's Debate On A No-Deal Brexit Got VERY Heated

1 day ago

Lord Lawson was quizzed during Wednesday's edition of Cross Question

Brexiteer Lord Nigel Lawson Quizzed Over French Residency Application

6 days ago