Man Who Threw Milkshake Over Nigel Farage Grilled By Nick Ferrari - LBC Exclusive

19 June 2019, 09:00 | Updated: 19 June 2019, 09:05

The man who threw a milkshake over Nigel Farage has told LBC he wasn't thinking straight and he's sorry.

Paul Crowther admitted assault and criminal damage and has been ordered to do unpaid work and to pay compensation to the Brexit Party leader.

The 32-year-old says the incident in Newcastle last month was a "moment of madness":

Speaking exclusively to LBC, Mr Crowther said: "I don't think anything went through my mind. It was like I was frozen in place. It was like I was watching myself."

Paul Crowther spoke exclusively to LBC
Paul Crowther spoke exclusively to LBC. Picture: PA

More to follow...

