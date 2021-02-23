Government 'roadmap' out of lockdown based on 'dodgy assumptions'

23 February 2021, 08:14

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

The Government's road map for lifting Covid-19 restrictions is based on "dodgy assumptions", the leader of the Covid Recovery Group of lockdown-sceptic Tories has claimed.

MP Mark Harper told LBC's Nick Ferrari that delays to lifting coronavirus restrictions were due to the Government "understating" the performance of the vaccine, based on models it had looked at.

The Forest of Dean MP said: "The biggest flaw is they assume a very low uptake of the vaccine.

"We know the uptake of the vaccine is over 90% in the top groups that have been vaccinated, above 95%, they've assumed 15% of the population don't take the vaccine.

"I have two problems with that, one is that isn't realistic, that's not what's happening, but secondly there is a real question about whether the rest of the country should be held back for two months because some people choose not to take the vaccine."

He added: "The Government seems to have looked at some models with dodgy assumptions and have effectively delayed opening the country by two months."

The conversation comes after Boris Johnson announced a four-stage plan to lift England's coronavirus restrictions by June 2.

The Prime Minister told MPs the approach was "cautious but also irreversible", with the impact of the vaccination programme replacing the need for lockdown measures.

He said a "wretched year would give way to a spring and a summer that will be very different and incomparably better".

In the first phase, all pupils in England's schools are expected to return to class from March 8, with wider use of face masks and testing in secondaries.

Socialising in parks and public spaces with one other person will also be permitted from that date.

A further easing of restrictions will take place on March 29 when the school Easter holidays begin - with larger groups of up to six people or two households allowed to gather in parks and gardens.

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Health Secretary Matt Hancock spoke to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Matt Hancock tells LBC Government will review use of vaccine passports
Nick Ferrari challenged the campaigner over the issue

Smart Motorways: 'Would you rather get somewhere 20 minutes late, or be killed?'
Sir Keir Starmer takes calls during LBC's Call Keir

Sir Keir Starmer to raise Brexit plight of LBC caller's small business with Government
Sir Keir Starmer spoke to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Sir Keir Starmer tells LBC schools should 'ideally' reopen on March 8
The Labour leader has insisted he is patriotic

Keir Starmer: I am patriotic and we shouldn't be shy about it
Vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi set out the conditions for easing lockdown on LBC

Vaccines minister gives LBC details of four tests needed for lockdown easing

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi said vaccine passports will not be introduced

Vaccines Minister: Government 'not planning on introducing vaccine passports'

7 days ago

The MI6 HQ has been nicknamed "Legoland" by some wags within the intelligence community due to its odd shape

'Of course MI6 have been recruiting foreign born spies, it's what they do'

12 days ago

The Labour MP was speaking to LBC's Iain Dale

Cladding crisis: Labour questions Government's cladding announcement

12 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

People at the Serpentine lake in Hyde Park during lockdown

Government Covid adviser tells LBC he is 'quite optimistic' after lockdown road map revealed
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned that climate change threatens global peace

Climate change 'threat to global peace and security', warns Boris Johnson
File photo: The Royal Exchange and the Bank of England in the City of London

Unemployment in UK rises to 5.1% with 726,000 jobs lost since start of pandemic
The force has now apologised after the image was ridiculed by internet users

Police apologise over 'being offensive is an offence' billboard
England will hope to play the Czech Republic in front of a full house at Wembley

Wembley could be full for England v Czech Republic Euros game
Researchers have made a genetic test breakthrough for a common type of leukaemia

Scientists discover way to predict if someone will develop common type of leukaemia
Nasa has unveiled a first-of-its-kind video of the Perseverance rover landing on Mars

Nasa unveils 'amazing' first-of-its-kind video and audio from surface of Mars
The USA has now recorded more than 500,000 Covid-related deaths

USA becomes first country to hit more than half a million Covid deaths
Pubs are set to begin a phased reopening from 12 April

'Very small percentage' of pubs can reopen in PM's lockdown roadmap
Boris Johnson earlier today announced his "roadmap" to come out of lockdown

Boris Johnson hails 'one way road to freedom' after announcing lockdown relaxations