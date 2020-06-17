Matt Hancock on the reason he called Marcus Rashford "Daniel Rashford"

17 June 2020, 08:42 | Updated: 17 June 2020, 08:55

By Adrian Sherling

Matt Hancock insisted the reason he called Marcus Rashford "Daniel" was because he had been reading Harry Potter with his son.

In an earlier interview, the Health Secretary said he was proud of the way that Daniel Rashford had campaigned and he was pleased the government had got it right in the end over school meal vouchers.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari, he revealed the reason for his mistake.

He said: "I didn't know about it. And apparently I got it right about two minutes later, so it was a complete mis-speak.

"Perhaps I had Harry Potter on the mind. My seven-year-old listens to Harry Potter and reads Harry Potter avidly, including at 5.30 this morning when I got up to do this morning media round.

"So maybe I had Harry Potter on my mind."

Matt Hancock reveals the reason he referred to Daniel Rashford
Matt Hancock reveals the reason he referred to Daniel Rashford. Picture: PA / LBC

Mr Hancock insisted the government had done the right thing in the end.

He said: "Marcus Rashford has made his case so strongly and clearly and with such poise and dignity and I think that's great.

"What I care about is the substance of where we got to.

"When schools are in, it's perfectly reasonable that you get these free school meals during term-time. This year, it's very unusual, so we're having to look at lots of these decisions.

"The Prime Minister clearly had a look at this and I think he's made the right decision."

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

"People go hungry because rent is too high": Charity boss exposes extent of poverty in England

"People go hungry because rent is too high": Charity boss exposes extent of poverty in England

13 hours ago

Online shopping may kill the need to visit physical retailers during lockdown easing

Online shopping may kill the need to visit physical retailers during lockdown easing

1 day ago

Remarkable call unearths "deep rooted issues" in British society amid anti-racism protests

Remarkable call unearths "deep rooted issues" in British society amid anti-racism protests

2 days ago

LBC Latest

Darren's caller had a unusual take on the free school meals story

Darren Adam shocked by caller's reaction to school meals U-turn
Mark Schwarzer explained how football will be different tonight

What are the big changes as Premier League football returns today?

Kim Kardashian West thanks Supreme Court for death row inmate's stay of execution

North Korea: Troops to be deployed to South Korean border as Pyongyang rips up peace agreement