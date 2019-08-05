Nick Ferrari Tests Matt Hancock On Boris Johnson's NHS Pledge

5 August 2019, 09:56

Nick Ferrari tested Matt Hancock on the Prime Minister's NHS spending pledge after telling the Health Secretary the promised funding was "little more than a round of drinks".

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said Britain's "strong economic performance" has allowed him to promise the NHS an extra £1.8bn.

The pledge, which works out at roughly £3.5m a week, will be added to Theresa May's promised £33.9bn annual increase for the health service by 2023/2024.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari, the Health Secretary said he was "delighted" by the news, adding the pledge came as "new money from the Treasury" and demonstrates the NHS is the new Prime Minister's "top domestic priority".

But after telling the Health Secretary the pledge amounted to less than a weeks running of the NHS, Nick tested Mr Hancock on the costs of running the service.

Matt Hancock remained as Health Secretary after Boris Johnson's cabinet reshuffle
Matt Hancock remained as Health Secretary after Boris Johnson's cabinet reshuffle. Picture: Getty

"I'm delighted about that as Health Secretary," Mr Hancock said.

"The new Prime Minister stood on the steps of Downing Street ten days ago, he said we're going to have 20 hospital upgrades and start right away, and here we are ten days later and we're delivering on that commitment."

Nick said: "And to those who would say it is not even a weeks running of the NHS, this is little more than a round of drinks, what would you say to them?"

Mr Hancock said: "Of course the budget of the NHS is much bigger..."

Nick replied: "Please tell me you know the figure."

Mr Hancock said: "Yes, it's increasing by £33.9bn over the next five years..."

Nick tested: "To the figure that is?"

Mr Hancock replied "£145bn, it's a colossal scale of money and I'm acutely aware that every single penny of it comes from tax payers."

Watch in full above.

