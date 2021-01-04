Matt Hancock's instant reaction as first Oxford vaccine dose is given

4 January 2021, 08:42

By Fiona Jones

Health Secretary Matt Hancock gives his instant reaction as the first Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine dose is administered in the UK.

Brian Pinker, 82, has become the first person in the world - outside of trials - to receive the new Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine at a hospital in Oxford.

Speaking on LBC as Mr Pinker received the dose, Matt Hancock said, "It's brought an enormous smile to my face."

"We've been working on this vaccine for almost a year now and to be the first in the world to get this...British science with British industrial might of AstraZeneca behind it, to get that into peoples' arms this morning is so important," he said.

"The reason why it matters to me and everybody listening is because this is our way out. These vaccines are the route back to a normal life that we all want to enjoy."

Brian Pinker, 82, became the first UK patient to receive the Oxford vaccine.
Brian Pinker, 82, became the first UK patient to receive the Oxford vaccine. Picture: PA

The health secretary continued: "I'm very proud of the scientists and the NHS who've been integral to this. I'm also really proud that we can now see our way out of this.

"It's been so hard for so long for so many people... but we can see our way through."

Mr Pinker, a dialysis patient who describes himself as Oxford born and bred, said the jab would allow him to be free to celebrate his wedding anniversary with his wife later this year.

"I am so pleased to be getting the Covid vaccine today and really proud that it is one that was invented in Oxford," the 82-year-old said.

"The nurses, doctors and staff today have all been brilliant and I can now really look forward to celebrating my 48th wedding anniversary with my wife Shirley later this year."

Sam Foster, Chief Nursing Officer at Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, who administered the vaccine to Mr Pinker, said: "It was a real privilege to be able to deliver the first Oxford vaccine at the Churchill Hospital here in Oxford, just a few hundred metres from where it was developed.

"We look forward to vaccinating many more patients and health and care staff with the Oxford vaccine in the coming weeks which will make a huge difference to people living in the communities we serve and the staff who care for them in our hospitals."

Some 530,000 doses of the newly-approved vaccine are available across the UK from today, with vulnerable groups already identified as the priority for immunisation.

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Caller who had trial Covid vaccine begs others to get jab as his family suffers around him

Caller who had trial Covid vaccine begs others to get jab as his family suffers around him
Nigel Farage: No-deal Brexit was never a possibility

Nigel Farage: No-deal Brexit was never a possibility

These are Nick Ferrari's greatest moments of 2020.

Nick Ferrari's greatest moments of 2020

Cladding Crisis: 'Big step forward' has been made in resolving issues

Cladding Crisis: Housing Secretary on tackling issue over 2021
Christmas

'Twas the night before Christmas, read by Geoffrey Cox QC MP

Labour has said Boris should 'just get on with it' if Tier 4 restrictions are needed

PM needs to 'get on with it' if Tier 4 is required in more of England

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

David Davis: Remainers will realise Brexit was nothing to worry about

David Davis: Remainers will realise Brexit was nothing to worry about

2 days ago

Brexit: 'There will be no EU in ten years time' Nigel Farage predicts

Brexit: 'There will be no EU in ten years time' Nigel Farage predicts

2 days ago

Nigel Farage: Brexit deal is done but we've decided fishing doesn't matter much

Nigel Farage: Brexit deal is done but the UK decided fishing doesn't matter much

11 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Breaking News

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange cannot be extradited to US, judge rules
Boris Johnson said there were "tough, tough" weeks to come

Boris Johnson confirms tougher new Covid-19 measures will be announced soon
Matt Hancock suggests more Tier 3 areas could be moved to Tier 4

More Tier 3 areas could move to Tier 4, Health Secretary suggests to LBC
Health Secretary Matt Hancock spoke to LBC this morning

Health Secretary tells LBC it's down to 'all of us' to stop spread of Covid-19
Brian Pinker, 82, became the first UK patient to receive the Oxford vaccine

Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine given to first UK patient

Teaching unions have called for an ‘immediate’ move to remote education for all pupils

Teaching unions call for ‘immediate’ move to remote education for all pupils
Nora Quoirin's body was found 10 days after going missing on 4 August 2019

Death of British girl Nora Quoirin in Malaysian jungle most likely misadventure, coroner rules
Primary schools in England are reopening today but London primaries are closed for another two weeks

Primary schools across most of England to reopen today despite concerns over Covid rates
The Oxford vaccine is being rolled out from today

'Pivotal moment' as Oxford Covid vaccine becomes available across UK
File photo. Tesco has offered their help in rolling out the Covid-19 vaccine.

Tesco and Boots offer help with Covid-19 vaccine rollout