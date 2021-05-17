'How do you go to the pub with caution?': Nick Ferrari questions minister

17 May 2021, 08:18 | Updated: 17 May 2021, 08:20

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Nick Ferrari challenges Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng over comments made by Boris Johnson.

As the hospitality industry starts to reopen in parts of the UK LBC's Nick Ferrari questioned the Business Secretary over comments made by the Prime Minister.

Boris Johnson has called for a "heavy dose of caution" as the rules are eased with the Prime Minister urging everyone to "play their part".

Lockdown easing LIVE: Most of UK edges out of restrictions with hugs allowed again

"How do you go to the pub with caution, Secretary of State?" Nick Ferrari asked Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng.

Nick wanted to know what people should or should not do.

Read more: Boris Johnson calls for a 'heavy dose of caution' as lockdown is eased

"It's fairly clear to me in terms of common sense," was the response with Mr Kwarteng suggesting people could socialise in "a normal way," but advised against "excessive drinking," and "large groups."

As England pushes ahead with the third stage of the road map out of lockdown today, pubs and restaurants will be able to welcome customers back indoors, household visits will resume and the foreign holiday ban will end.

Hugs and other physical contact between households will be permitted for the first time since restrictions began more than a year ago.

Explained: All you need to know about England's Covid rules from Monday

Explained: Scotland lockdown measures relaxed on 17 May - all you need to know

Explained: Six people can meet inside pubs and restaurants in Wales from May 17

In a statement, the Prime Minister said: "Together we have reached another milestone in our roadmap out of lockdown, but we must take this next step with a heavy dose of caution.

"We are keeping the spread of the variant first identified in India under close observation and taking swift action where infection rates are rising."

He said the "current data does not indicate unsustainable pressure on the NHS", and that second vaccine doses are being accelerated to give the greatest protection to the most vulnerable.

"But now everyone must play their part - by getting tested twice a week, coming forward for your vaccine when called and remembering hands, face, space and fresh air," he added.

"I urge everyone to be cautious and take responsibility when enjoying new freedoms today in order to keep the virus at bay."

