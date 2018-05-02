Theresa May's Deputy Dismisses Rees-Mogg Criticisms Of EU Customs Partnership

Theresa May's de facto deputy has dismissed Jacob Rees-Mogg's claim that a customs partnership with the EU.

On Ring Rees-Mogg on Monday, the backbencher told LBC that the idea of a customs partnership is just a customs union under a different name, labelling it "cretinous".

But when Nick Ferrari asked if Mr Rees-Mogg was right, David Lidington responded: "No, I don't think he is.

"It's always helpful to have thoughts from colleagues in all strands of opinion in the party about our future relationship with Europe. I could probably stock a library with various pamphlets and letters that have been sent to me over the years.

"The important thing is that we get this right. The Prime Minister is motivated by what is going to deliver the best outcome for the people of this country. That's what gets her up in the morning."

Nick Ferrari spoke to David Lidington. Picture: PA / LBC

Mr Lidington refused to confirm the reports that he backs the idea of a customs partnership with the European Union, adding: "This is about finding a solution that works for the people that we represent.

"This is about implementing the decision that people voted for democratically in very large numbers and getting a future relationship with the EU that works for jobs and living standards for the people that we represent.

"It's not about politicians, it's about the people we're here to serve."