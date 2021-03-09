'Meghan and Harry have spoken their truth and we don't want to accept it'

By EJ Ward

"Meghan and Harry have spoken their truth and we don't want to accept it," says this caller, in a fiery debate with Nick Ferrari over the claims made in the Oprah interview.

LBC listener Sonay called in to speak to Nick Ferrari and urged him to see things from the point of view of the Royal couple.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex laid out a string of stunning revelations and allegations about their brief time as working royals in their chat with the American talk show host.

The caller repeated claims made by the Dutches of Sussex that she had approached someone within the Palace and asked for help, but was turned away.

Meghan told the American talk show host that she had contemplated taking her own life, saying: "I just didn't want to be alive anymore."

Asked directly by Oprah whether she was considering self-harm and if she had experienced any suicidal thoughts, Meghan replied: "Yes. This was very, very clear.

"Very clear and very scary. I didn't know who to turn to in that."

Nick challenged the caller, asking if she was surprised that Prince Harry wouldn't have sought expert help after seeing his wife in turmoil.

"Am I surprised? No, I'm not surprised," she said Prince Harry "knows the way people are going to react."

The caller told LBC she thought "the only way he could free himself" was by "taking himself out of it."

Sonay told Nick the Royal couple had chosen to give the bombshell interview to "right the narrative that we have decided about them."

The call ended with Sonay saying the public does not know what happened, "they've spoken their truth, and we don't want to accept it."

If you are affected by any of the above and need emotional support then contact the Samaritans helpline 24 hours a day on 116 123, email jo@samaritans.org, visit a Samaritans branch or visit their website.