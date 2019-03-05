Met Police Commissioner Cressida Dick Live On LBC: Watch In Full

Britain is in the midst of a knife crime crisis - and LBC is giving you the chance to speak to the UK's most senior police officer.

Met Police Commissioner Cressida Dick is joining Nick Ferrari in the LBC studio to take your calls on everything to do with policing.

17-year-old Jodie Chesney became the 18th person to be stabbed to death in London in 2019 when she was killed while listening to music in a park in Harold Hill, Romford.

What is the Commissioner doing about knife crime? How is she going to stop it?

This is your chance to put your question to her. Call 0345 60 60 973 to place your call - and come back here at 8am to watch it live.