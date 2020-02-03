Former Met terror chief brands decision to release Streatham attacker from jail "perverse"

3 February 2020, 12:52

Sir Mark Rowley believes it is "perverse" that the Streatham attacker was released from jail - and should have had his sentence extending until the state were happy he'd been reformed.

The former head of UK Counter Terrorism Policing and Assistant Commissioner for Specialist Operations at the Met Police, spoke to Nick Ferrari about yesterday's attack in Streatham.

He expressed his concern about people being radicalised and there being "too much material out there" for them.

He also argued that there are two issues that strike him once an attacker is put in prison.

The first, said Sir Mark Rowley, is about how "determined and thorough" the effort to de-radicalise and reform them is.

Sir Mark said: "The prison service has a long way to go on that and needs a lot of help in dealing with ideologically-driven crime. That is very different to normal crime."

The other issue, he continued, is that there needs to be a "deliberate decision-making process" about releasing people.

He added: "As I understand the rules on this case, the prison service had no choice but to release him even though they were very, very concerned about it.

"That seems a bit perverse."

Met terror chief brands decision to release Streatham attacker "perverse"
Met terror chief brands decision to release Streatham attacker "perverse". Picture: PA

Sir Mark suggested that "for people who are going to prison with a committed ideology that they believe that slaughtering other people is their God-given purpose, there perhaps needs to be an ability to extend sentences until the state is happy that they have learnt the errors of their ways."

He told Nick Ferrari that there are reform programmes with success rates "but it will take significant effort to really sort of turn around and transform them".

He added: "If somebody is going to get released, are we absolutely sure they're safe?"

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Iain Dale was baffled by what Syed told him

This caller has a VERY bizarre way of celebrating Brexit tonight

3 days ago

US won't share intelligence with the UK after Huawei decision, Mike Pompeo suggests

US may stop sharing intelligence with the UK after Huawei decision, Mike Pompeo tells LBC

3 days ago

Mike Pompeo was speaking to LBC in his only UK broadcast interview

Chlorinated chicken on the menu in Brexit trade deal, Mike Pompeo tells LBC

4 days ago

LBC Latest

Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden are the frontrunners in the Iowa race

US Election 2020: What are the Iowa caucuses and how do they work?

TV licence fee to increase from April

Shelagh Fogarty ties caller in knots after he says dual nationality terrorists should be "deported"

Shelagh Fogarty challenges caller who says dual nationality terrorists should be "deported"
Rory Stewart: The UK could learn from Saudi Arabia about how to stop terrorists

Rory Stewart: The UK could learn from Saudi Arabia about how to stop terrorists