Michael Gove Tells LBC There Is Absolutely No Chance Of Tory-Brexit Party Alliance

Gove said that he wouldn't even "countenance conversations" with the Brexit Party.

Nick Ferrari asked: "Can you ever foresee a moment in which the Conservative Party would do some kind of deal, pre or post-election with the Brexit Party?"

Gove first said that he didn't think so, then that they wouldn't and finally that they would "absolutely not".

Nick Ferrari asked if there was a split Leave vote between the Conservatives and Brexit Party, would he countenance conversations?

Gove said no and added: "What you've done is brilliantly lay out the challenge which is that for anyone who wants to make sure that the referendum vote is honoured and that we leave the EU, then voting Conservative is the way to absolutely guarantee that."

Michael Gove Says There Is Absolutely No Chance Of Tory-Brexit Party Alliance. Picture: PA

He continued: "At this election, it's not as though it's a choice between just to this left of centreish type of Tony Blairish type Prime Minister, look, Jeremy Corbyn is someone who is on the far-left of British politics, someone whose party is mired in accusations of anti-Semitism, someone who has received money from Iranian state TV in the past, someone who's been an apologist for the Kremlin.

It just seems to me, inconceivable, given that choice that people would want to be you know, even halfway acquiescent in letting him into Downing Street."

Gove, joking with Nick, then said "there ain't gonna be no alliance."

He later said: "There ain't gonna be no alliance, capiche?"