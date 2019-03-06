Michael Jackson's Nephew Insists Singer Was "100% Not A Paedophile"

Michael Jackson's nephew has accused the boys in tonight's controversial documentary of lying and insists his uncle is "100% not a paedophile".

Two men accuse the singer of sexually abusing them when they were children while they were staying in his Neverland ranch.

Their testimony appears in a documentary, Leaving Neverland, tonight.

But Taj Jackson, the son of Michael's brother Tito, said their accounts were simply not true and that there was nothing sexual about taking the children into his bed.

Taj Jackson in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

Speaking to Nick Ferrari, he said: "I've spent thousands of hours with my uncle, from him holding me as a baby to before he died.

"If I thought that was the uncle that I recognised, I wouldn't be here."

When Nick asked if the two men are lying, Taj responded: "Oh yes, 100%. I can tell you a situation in which I know they are lying.

"I was there at Neverland when this supposed dinner happened where Wade talks about how he had this magical dinner with Michael. He saw that Paris was trying to get Michael's attention and my uncle was zoned out. Wade said 'That's when I knew I had to save him' and his wife Amanda said 'Wade had to testify the next day'.

"Well, that happened after Wade testified."

Michael Jackson was acquitted of molestation charges in 2005. Taj told LBC that the allegations are painful to hear, but he believes his uncle's name will be cleared in the future:

He added: "His music will live on. Through the history books, I'm hoping that the truth does come out. It might take 10 years, it might take 15 years. I'm hoping that's the case."