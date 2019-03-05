"Middle Class Cocaine Users Have Blood On Their Hands" Over Knife Violence

5 March 2019, 09:03

The UK's most senior police officer said that middle class people who buy class A drugs have "blood on their hands" over the knife crime crisis in the country.

London has already seen 20 people fatally stabbed this year, with the latest person being a 17-year-old girl who was sitting on a park bench listening to music in Harold Hill, Romford.

Nick Ferrari asked Cressida Dick, the Metropolitan Police Commissioner: "Is it fair to say that some of these middle class dinner parties that send out for cocaine at the weekend have got blood on their hands as people are dying on our streets?"

The Commissioner responded: "Anybody who is not seriously mentally ill, seriously addicted who is seeking 'recreational' drugs, particularly class A drugs, yes I think that is a good place to put it."

Nick Ferrari pressed Cressida Dick over middle class drug use
Nick Ferrari pressed Cressida Dick over middle class drug use. Picture: LBC

Nick clarified: "So they do have blood on their hands."

And Ms Dick said: "I would say that, yes."

Earlier, the Commissioner had dismissed suggestions that the force was failing to deal with knife crime.

