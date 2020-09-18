Nick Ferrari hailed this caller's idea for dealing with Test and Trace 'tremendous'

18 September 2020, 07:42 | Updated: 18 September 2020, 08:40

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

This caller questioned why the military weren't in charge of the coronavirus response, which Nick Ferrari hailed a "tremendous" idea and promised to ask the Health Secretary about.

When Ian from Islington called to speak to LBC's Nick Ferrari he had a simple solution to dealing with coronavirus test and trace.

He told Nick he could not understand why Dido Harding was put in charge of the operation, he said: "Surely at a time of national crisis you call on the military and get a general in charge."

It was an idea that Nick Ferrari really liked, he told Ian it was a "tremendous one."

Which left the caller questioning why the military were used to build the NHS Nightingale hospitals, but not to manage other aspects of the lockdown.

"It should have been General this, or Major General that. That's who should have been in charge."

The caller added there were army bases all across the country which could have been used to help ensure the system was properly run and spread across the country.

Nick hailed it a brilliant idea and promised he would ask the Health Secretary when he spoke to him later on Friday morning.

This was Health Secretary Matt Hancock's answer when Nick put Ian's question to him.

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari questioned the Health Secretary

"Why is test and trace such a bloody shambles?" Nick Ferrari asks Matt Hancock
Nick Ferrari says in Sweden the government advocated what they called a "common sense code."

Nick Ferrari: Time to follow Sweden's lead and free up our economy
The Landlord of the Somers Town Coffee House spoke to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Pub landlord says his business won't survive a second lockdown
Curfews are not something we want to see across the country, the Health Minister said

Health Minister: Curfews are not something we want to see across the country
The Professor was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Unrealistic' to send children home unless they have positive test, professor says
The 'rule of six' came into effect in England from Monday, banning gatherings of more than six people due to a spike in Covid-19 cases.

Justice Secretary asked if he would 'shop' his neighbours under rule of six

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

David Cameron responds to accusations he "ran away" after his post-referendum resignation

David Cameron responds to accusations he "ran away" after his post-referendum resignation

12 hours ago

Iain interviewed the former Prime Minister

David Cameron tells LBC the UK needs a mass testing regime

18 hours ago

Tory MP Lucy Frazer has defended the Brexit bill on LBC

Justice Minister defends controversial Brexit Bill after Government law officer resigns

1 day ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Matt Hancock has refused to rule out a national two-week lockdown

Health Secretary Matt Hancock: new national lockdown would be 'last line of defence'
The new CovidNudge test gives results in 90mins

Covid-19 'nudge' test that gives results in 90 minutes could help combat winter surge
New measures to control the spread of coronavirus have come into effect in the north-east of England

10 million people in lockdown in UK as North East restrictions come into effect
File photo: The NAO said little is known about around £50-billion worth of notes in circulation

Mystery surrounds whereabouts of £50 billion of banknotes in circulation
A scathing report by MPs has criticised the Home Office over its attitude towards immigration enforcement

Home Office shows 'little concern over damage caused by immigration failures'
Restrictions on care home visits are expected to be announced

Coronavirus: Restrictions on care home visits to be imposed as part of winter plan
New restrictions are expected to be imposed on Lancashire in the coming days

Lancashire expected to face lockdown measures after rise in cases
Former Prime Minister David Cameron spoke to LBC's Iain Dale

David Cameron 'desperately wants deal' on Brexit

Shelagh Fogarty's furious reaction to claims Government's Covid response was "spectacular"

Shelagh Fogarty's furious reaction to claims Government's Covid response was "spectacular"
Caller disgusted with Jacob Rees-Mogg's test comments after her dad died of Covid-19

Caller disgusted with Jacob Rees-Mogg's test comments as her dad died of Covid-19