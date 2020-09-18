Nick Ferrari hailed this caller's idea for dealing with Test and Trace 'tremendous'

By EJ Ward

This caller questioned why the military weren't in charge of the coronavirus response, which Nick Ferrari hailed a "tremendous" idea and promised to ask the Health Secretary about.

When Ian from Islington called to speak to LBC's Nick Ferrari he had a simple solution to dealing with coronavirus test and trace.

He told Nick he could not understand why Dido Harding was put in charge of the operation, he said: "Surely at a time of national crisis you call on the military and get a general in charge."

It was an idea that Nick Ferrari really liked, he told Ian it was a "tremendous one."

Which left the caller questioning why the military were used to build the NHS Nightingale hospitals, but not to manage other aspects of the lockdown.

"It should have been General this, or Major General that. That's who should have been in charge."

The caller added there were army bases all across the country which could have been used to help ensure the system was properly run and spread across the country.

Nick hailed it a brilliant idea and promised he would ask the Health Secretary when he spoke to him later on Friday morning.

This was Health Secretary Matt Hancock's answer when Nick put Ian's question to him.