Minister Michelle Donelan reacts to peer's suggestion of 6pm curfew for men

12 March 2021, 08:50 | Updated: 12 March 2021, 09:30

By Fiona Jones

Nick Ferrari questions Universities Minister over the suggestion made by a House of Lords member that men should adhere to a 6pm curfew, after the disappearance of Sarah Everard.

A member of the House of Lords suggested men should adhere to a 6pm curfew in order to keep women safe.

Baroness Jenny Jones, a Green Party peer, said the case of Sarah Everard had brought to the fore the issue of women's safety.

She told the House of Lords: “I would argue that at the next opportunity for a bill that is appropriate, I might actually put in an amendment to create a curfew for men on the streets after 6pm, which I feel will make women much safer, and discrimination of all kinds would be lessened.”

She clarified to LBC that she said it in an ironic way, after South London police told women "not to go out alone" and no one seemed to "bat an eyelid."

The Baroness pointed out to Nick that saying the same about men caused an outcry.

Read more: Sarah Everard - Women share how they've been forced to change their behaviour

Michelle Donelan responded to the suggestion: "I wouldn't support any curfew that would curtail the freedom of women or men. It doesn't really get to the heart of the problem."

"We also need to be careful we don't get into a blame game against men. The majority of men are not predators...and we need to keep reinforcing that."

Ms Donelan impressed that this does not take away from the endless stories that women have shared, which the Government are acknowledging.

"We need to get to the heart of the problem instead of masking it," she said, "we should all be able to walk on the streets, go out and meet friends, including late at night and feel safe being able to do that."

Ms Donelan also told Nick Ferrari she has felt harassed or threatened on the streets, but didn't want to make this about her.

"On the whole our streets are safe, we do have low rates of crime. We are addressing this problem as well, we are well on the way to getting 20,000 additional police officers, we have committed £100 million to violence against women and girls services."

She added that later this year the Government will be launching a strategy to combat violence against women and girls.

Read more: Sarah Everard vigil organisers launch legal action after Met Police 'threaten Covid fines'

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Tory mayor candidate tells LBC he 'absolutely does not' regret Sarah Everard tweet

Tory mayor candidate tells LBC he 'absolutely does not' regret Sarah Everard tweet
Columnist condemns Meghan Markle's 'creepy woke cult' as Piers Morgan quits

Columnist condemns Meghan Markle's 'creepy woke cult' as Piers Morgan quits
The report finding Test and Trace ineffective is 'complete nonsense', says Shapps

Report finding Test and Trace ineffective is 'complete nonsense', says Shapps
The caller was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Meghan and Harry have spoken their truth and we don't want to accept it'
Police given extra powers for stop and search, Justice Secretary tells LBC

Police given extra powers for stop and search, Justice Secretary tells LBC
'The Palace has come across very badly': Prince Harry's friend reacts to Oprah interview

'The Palace has come across very badly': Prince Harry's friend reacts to Oprah interview

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Nazir Afzal spoke to Iain Dale on LBC

Former Chief Crown Prosecutor: Court delays mean 'many offenders will re-offend'

14 hours ago

'The US media didn't do their job scrutinising Donald Trump as a candidate in 2016'

'The US media didn't do their job scrutinising Donald Trump as a candidate in 2016'

22 hours ago

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch Again

1 day ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe's family has been campaigning for her release

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe needs 'urgent mental health treatment,' charity warns
Royal Mail is trialling a Sunday parcel delivery service

Royal Mail to trial Sunday parcel delivery service

A report has criticised the support for children with special educational needs during lockdown

80 per cent of special needs children didn't get required support in lockdown - report
The Dunblane Memorial Garden pictured in 1998

Dunblane 25th anniversary: Victim's siblings now campaigning to change US gun laws
The Green Party peer suggested a 6pm curfew for men

Peer Jenny Jones calls for 6pm curfew for men

The UK economy shrank 2.9% in January after lockdown measures

UK economy shrank 2.9% in January after lockdown measures hit economy
Harry Dunn mum

Harry Dunn's mum says it's 'only a matter of time' until another fatality
The Welsh government will lift the "stay at home" requirement in Wales from Saturday

Wales lifts 'stay at home' order from Saturday

Organisers of a vigil for Sarah Everard have claimed they have been threatened with fines over a gathering

Sarah Everard vigil organisers launch legal action after Met Police 'threaten Covid fines'
Homeless person by ATM

Homeless people in England to be prioritised for Covid-19 vaccines