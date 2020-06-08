Policing Minister hopes protesters will be prosecuted over toppling of Colston statue

8 June 2020, 08:41

The Policing Minister has told LBC he'll be speaking to the head of Avon and Somerset Police after officers didn't intervene when a statue of a slave trader was pulled down by protesters in Bristol.

The controversial statue of slave trader Edward Colston was torn down by Black Lives Matter protesters and thrown into Bristol Harbour during yesterday's demonstrations.

Nick asked Policing Minister Kit Malthouse why police didn't act and he said he would be speaking to the Commissioner of the force.

He said: "They have difficult operational decisions to make and that's what they're doing.

"I have a call with him this morning. We'll be reviewing the situation.

Kit Malthouse said he hoped people would be prosecuted over the statue being ripped down
Kit Malthouse said he hoped people would be prosecuted over the statue being ripped down. Picture: PA / LBC

"The way we do things in this country is not like that. What was pretty obvious is that a group showed up with a pre-meditated plan. They had ropes and tools to to remove that particular statue and perpetrate an act that was criminal damage.

"There is an investigation underway. Footage will be reviewed and hopefully prosecutions will follow.

"Whatever the merits or otherwise of that statue being where it was, the way to do these things in this country is by democratic discussion, argument and decision."

Watch his interview at the top of the page.

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

"You pretty much saved my life", says caller tells LBC's mental health hour

"You pretty much saved my life", caller tells LBC's mental health hour

2 days ago

Iain Dale and co-host caller Denise's incredibly insightful interview on racism

Iain Dale and co-host caller Denise's incredibly insightful interview on racism

3 days ago

Iain invited the caller to co-host his show tonight

Iain Dale's heated debate with caller over diversity in the media

3 days ago

LBC Latest

Sir Keir Starmer said there should not be a statue of Edward Colston

Keir Starmer: Protesters were wrong, but Colston statue should have been removed long ago

Huddersfield: Man charged after investigation into suspected left-wing terrorism

George Floyd protests: Slave trader statue was an 'affront', says Bristol mayor as he reveals what will happen to it now

JK Rowling faces online backlash over 'anti-trans comments'