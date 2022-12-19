Nick Ferrari delivers a brutal takedown of 'missing in action' Rishi Sunak

19 December 2022, 10:17

By Hannah Holland

After chronicling the Prime Minister's "calamitous" failures, Nick Ferrari addressed Mr. Sunak, asking "what the bloody hell are you doing in Latvia?"

After Nick Ferrari read a message from a listener who shared that he “hoped” the Prime Minister was “getting the job done quietly”, Nick responded: “I don’t think that’s good enough.”

Addressing Rishi Sunak directly, he said: “You have managed to get this country into a situation where we’ve had the first nurses strike in over 100 years.”

He then referenced the “calamitous” industrial dispute over the railways before condemning the fact that the military have been deployed to drive ambulances.

He added: "The tragedy that played out in the English Channel last week - on the very day, on the morning that the headline writers were writing stories about how you, Prime Minister, will pledge to sort this out.

"All this going on and I’ve not even touched on your strong suit which obviously is the economy and that’s still double-digit inflation."

After Nick asked where the Prime Minister was, he answered: "You've gone to Latvia."

"What the bloody hell are you doing in Latvia."

Finally, he branded Mr. Sunak "missing in action".

Rishi Sunak is set to meet northern European allies in Latvia before attending a summit in Estonia on countering Russian aggression.

READ MORE: Rishi Sunak brands union leader Mick Lynch 'the Grinch who wants to steal Christmas' as he slams 'cruelly timed' strikes

READ MORE: Rishi Sunak refuses to give NHS nurses extra cash despite Tory pressure and threats of more strikes

