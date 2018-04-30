MP Damian Green Defends Theresa May’s “Hostile Environment” Comments

Conservative MP Damian Green insists the “hostile environment” comments are targeted at those in the country illegally.

Damian Green, Conservative MP for Ashford and former First Secretary of State, told Nick Ferrari that while Windrush generation should not have been deported, the “hostile environment” comments are targeted for those in the country illegally.

“What that refers to is illegal immigration.”

Green acknowledged the damaging effects of the Windrush Scandal, but insisted that measures of stopping illegal immigration has to continue.

“Absolutely, that shouldn’t apply to people like the Windrush generation, who have the absolute right to be here.”

“That shouldn’t mean that we stop making efforts to remove people that have no right to be here.”

The conversation follows the resignation of Amber Rudd as Home Secretary on the 29th April, amid criticism over immigration targets.