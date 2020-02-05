Labour MP says she's "not a slapper" after wearing "inappropriate clothing" in parliament

5 February 2020, 08:08 | Updated: 5 February 2020, 08:10

Tracy Brabin was forced to defend her outfit on Tuesday
Tracy Brabin was forced to defend her outfit on Tuesday. Picture: PA

A Labour MP has been forced to defend her clothing after being accused of dressing inappropriately in the House of Commons.

Tracy Brabin was wearing a black off-the-shoulder top during a debate in parliament on Tuesday.

One viewer asked on social media: "Is this really appropriate attire for parliament?"

Ms Brabin, who used to appear in Coronation Street, was forced to insist she wasn't a slapper and hadn't "just been banged over a wheelie bin".

She ended by saying: "Who knew people could get so emotional over a shoulder..."

Nick Ferrari is asking what you think: is this inappropriate for an MP? Or should they be allowed to wear what they want?

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Petrol car ban: "Companies need to say goodbye car engines as we know it"

Petrol car ban: "Companies need to say goodbye car engines as we know it"

12 hours ago

Caller: 'If the Streatham attacker was white, people would have blamed mental illness'

Caller: 'If the Streatham attacker was white, people would have blamed mental illness'

21 hours ago

Iain Dale was baffled by what Syed told him

This caller has a VERY bizarre way of celebrating Brexit tonight

4 days ago

LBC Latest

Nickie Aiken revealed the effect on local councils from the Extinction Rebellion protests

Local MP reveals Extinction Rebellion left 20 TONNES of rubbish on the streets

Trump's political foe rips up State of the Union speech behind his back
Prince Charles paid a visit to a TK Maxx store today - and absolutely loved it

Prince Charles hails TK Maxx 'amazing' during visit to cut-price store
The Government will be carrying out a public consultation

Government to seek public opinion on decriminalising TV licence evasion