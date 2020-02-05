Labour MP says she's "not a slapper" after wearing "inappropriate clothing" in parliament
5 February 2020, 08:08 | Updated: 5 February 2020, 08:10
A Labour MP has been forced to defend her clothing after being accused of dressing inappropriately in the House of Commons.
Tracy Brabin was wearing a black off-the-shoulder top during a debate in parliament on Tuesday.
One viewer asked on social media: "Is this really appropriate attire for parliament?"
Ms Brabin, who used to appear in Coronation Street, was forced to insist she wasn't a slapper and hadn't "just been banged over a wheelie bin".
Hello. Sorry I don’t have time to reply to all of you commenting on this but I can confirm I’m not....— Tracy Brabin MP 🌹 (@TracyBrabin) February 4, 2020
A slag
Hungover
A tart
About to breastfeed
A slapper
Drunk
Just been banged over a wheelie bin.
Who knew people could get so emotional over a shoulder... 🙄 https://t.co/sTWWiEY2TF
She ended by saying: "Who knew people could get so emotional over a shoulder..."
Nick Ferrari is asking what you think: is this inappropriate for an MP? Or should they be allowed to wear what they want?