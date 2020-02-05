Labour MP says she's "not a slapper" after wearing "inappropriate clothing" in parliament

Tracy Brabin was forced to defend her outfit on Tuesday. Picture: PA

A Labour MP has been forced to defend her clothing after being accused of dressing inappropriately in the House of Commons.

Tracy Brabin was wearing a black off-the-shoulder top during a debate in parliament on Tuesday.

One viewer asked on social media: "Is this really appropriate attire for parliament?"

Ms Brabin, who used to appear in Coronation Street, was forced to insist she wasn't a slapper and hadn't "just been banged over a wheelie bin".

Hello. Sorry I don’t have time to reply to all of you commenting on this but I can confirm I’m not....

A slag

Hungover

A tart

About to breastfeed

A slapper

Drunk

Just been banged over a wheelie bin.



Who knew people could get so emotional over a shoulder... 🙄 https://t.co/sTWWiEY2TF — Tracy Brabin MP 🌹 (@TracyBrabin) February 4, 2020

She ended by saying: "Who knew people could get so emotional over a shoulder..."

Nick Ferrari is asking what you think: is this inappropriate for an MP? Or should they be allowed to wear what they want?