'Totally invented tosh': Nadine Dorries dismisses claims she'd give up seat for Boris

By Daisy Stephens

Nadine Dorries has dismissed a claim she would give her constituency seat to Boris Johnson to enable him to continue his political career.

Speaking on LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Ms Dorries was asked about a report in the Daily Mirror that she would allow the outgoing prime minister "to build a campaign to return" by giving up her safe Tory seat of Mid Bedfordshire.

"I can tell you that is 100 per cent, nuclear-grade, totally invented tosh," she said.

"I've spoken to the prime minister a few times this week and never once has that subject, never once has that been raised between us.

"That is [a] completely fabricated story."

Ms Dorries also hit out at Tory leadership candidate Rishi Sunak, accusing him of 'mansplaining' to Liz Truss earlier this week.

"We have some quite fierce debates in the House of Commons all the time and Liz has been in cabinet for a very long time," she said.

"Liz will be used, as many women are in parliament, to being talked over and frequently interrupted.

"So I thought she dealt with it very well.

"But it isn't a good look, in fact it was a terrible look and I don't think it will have served Rishi well."