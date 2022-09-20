The nation should 'go broke' on King Charles' Coronation, argues columnist

By Maddie Wilson

We should 'go broke' on the King's coronation because we would 'make the money back within six months', says columnist from The Daily Telegraph Sherelle Jacobs.

After it was announced that King Charles' coronation will take place next year, Nick Ferrari posed the question of how much money Britain should spend on the ceremony.

Columnist Sherelle Jacobs says Britain is the 'envy of the world right now' because of the UK's rare ability to combine ‘modernity’ and ‘tradition’.

Ms Jacobs told LBC's Nick Ferrari that the monarchy acts as a "rock" for the country.

She later added: "We have three things in our monarchy that are extremely special, a sense of national pride a sense of living in history.

"And that’s one thing that the Americans have been very fascinated with watching us and the eagerness of people queuing to be part of history and the third thing is a sense of continuity.

Nick asked: "Let's say it’s June, the coronation, should we go for broke, or go as if the nation is broke?"

Ms Jacobs responded, saying, "We should go for broke."

She supported her point stating: "They makes hundreds of millions of pound every year through tourism.

"Even if we managed to attract even half the amount of people that we did for the funeral of the Queen we would still make the money back from the coronation within six months."

