National Grief Awareness Week: Carole Stone opens up about losing her husband

1 December 2020, 12:22

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment author and broadcaster Carole Stone opens up to Nick Ferrari about dealing with the loss of her husband to mark National Grief Awareness Week, which begins on 2 December.

She lost her husband, Richard Lindley, last year after he was tragically run over by a lorry.

Mr Lindley, who was 83-years-old when he died, was for many years a television journalist working for both the BBC Panorama programme and ITN News.

Ms Stone has since started a Youtube Channel documenting her experiences during the grieving process. The channel is simply called 'Carole Stone'.

The exchange between Ms Stone and Nick comes as tomorrow marking the beginning of National Grief Awareness Week (2nd-8th December). The initiative is driven by the bereavement charity, the Good Grief Trust.

Speaking of why she started her YouTube channel, Mrs Stone said: "I started it really for myself, because I thought if I shared my grief with others through a podcast and a video then maybe I would get people giving me some good advice, which they have.

"And also I wondered that my own journey, it has been a year now, would help others in how I coped with it and how I tried and am still going through trying to live life in my stride and accept that my husband is dead."

She added: "My mother always said you must try to take life in your stride, take it by the scruff of the neck and grief of course is so important.

"I was just hoping that anybody who is going through this might just join me on my journey really, and that's what's happened I'm pleased to say."

