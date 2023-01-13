NHS 'crisis' is just another 'boy who cried wolf', LBC caller says

Caller slams "wasteful" NHS in annoyed tirade. Picture: alamy/lbc

By Abbie Reynolds

People have become numb to the word "crisis" this Nick Ferrari caller said as he fell into a vicious rant about the "wasteful" NHS service.

Nick Ferrari asked James in Tower Hamlets if he'd like to discuss the ambulance strikes or A&E wait times.

"Oh, Nick it's the whole thing!" the caller began.

"I remember my mum telling me the story of the boy who cried wolf and every year of my life as long as I can remember there's been an NHS crisis!"

On Wednesday 25,000 ambulance workers across England and Wales went on strike in a dispute over conditions.

"It's an NHS crisis after crisis every single winter it's falling apart," the caller told Nick, "now it finally is in a crisis everyone's a bit jaded to the word crisis".

On his show yesterday, Nick Ferrari called out Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for his refusal to describe the NHS as "in crisis".

He went on: "The thing that bothers me is that the NHS - and you can check these figures - since 2016 is getting 700 million pounds additionally every week,

"There's no amount of money you can throw at this organisation... it just gobbles it up!"

Then the caller claimed that the funding is being taken by "some sort of chief executive" asking "what does he or she do!".

Money could be saved in the NHS by "cutting back-office jobs" he insisted: "Sort it out!"

"It's an organisation that is totally dysfunctional, appalling managed, wasteful and just not fit for purpose," he concluded.

Nick reminded the caller that the NHS "also of course saves lives and it's there when you need it " adding "if you're prepared to wait".

