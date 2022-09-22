'Would you sex-strike?': Nick Ferrari asks PETA rep. if she'd follow its call to ban meat-eating men from sex

By Tim Dodd

Nick Ferrari challenges this PETA representative after its German branch called for women to start a "sex strike to save the world" in response to the "toxic masculinity" of men who enjoy eating beef, pork and poultry.

Asked how much she supported the sex-strike, Dr Carys Bennett, PETA's Corporate Projects Manager, told Nick: "This is absolutely fascinating research that looked at the gender differences between what people are eating and drinking, and yes it did show that men have a 40% higher carbon footprint from their diet because they're eating more meat. We all need to be accountable for our diets, we are in a climate emergency."

Daniel Cox, Peta Germany's campaigns team leader, previously referenced "suburban fathers with beer bottles and barbecue tongs, sizzling 70c sausages on their €700 grill", where "the courgette added by the visitor is eyed with suspicion and only reluctantly tolerated."

He added: "Now there is scientific proof that toxic masculinity also harms the climate. Therefore, a hefty meat tax of 41 per cent for men would be appropriate.

"A ban on sex or procreation for all meat-eating men would also be purposeful in this context.”

Nick challenged Ms Bennett on the suggestion: "How will denying Herman the German in Cologne from having sex with his wife stop us having a very hot summer here in England?"

Ms Bennett then claimed it was a "tongue and cheek suggestion" by PETA that women shouldn't have sex with meat-eating men.

"So you agree it was nonsense?" Nick fired back.

"Well, not having children is a really important thing you can do to combat the climate emergency," she said.

Nick pressed Ms Bennett on whether she would personally practice what PETA were preaching.

"Look, this is about getting people talking about it," she replied.

Nick interrupted: "Obviously you can say I don't choose to answer that Mr Ferrari, but otherwise would [it be] a yes or no to support this strike?"

Ms Bennett said that she didn't think people should be talking about what "individuals" were doing, to which Nick replied: "But that's what PETA Germany are [doing]."