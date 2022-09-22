'Would you sex-strike?': Nick Ferrari asks PETA rep. if she'd follow its call to ban meat-eating men from sex

22 September 2022, 14:57 | Updated: 22 September 2022, 15:13

By Tim Dodd

Nick Ferrari challenges this PETA representative after its German branch called for women to start a "sex strike to save the world" in response to the "toxic masculinity" of men who enjoy eating beef, pork and poultry.

Asked how much she supported the sex-strike, Dr Carys Bennett, PETA's Corporate Projects Manager, told Nick: "This is absolutely fascinating research that looked at the gender differences between what people are eating and drinking, and yes it did show that men have a 40% higher carbon footprint from their diet because they're eating more meat. We all need to be accountable for our diets, we are in a climate emergency."

Daniel Cox, Peta Germany's campaigns team leader, previously referenced "suburban fathers with beer bottles and barbecue tongs, sizzling 70c sausages on their €700 grill", where "the courgette added by the visitor is eyed with suspicion and only reluctantly tolerated." 

He added: "Now there is scientific proof that toxic masculinity also harms the climate. Therefore, a hefty meat tax of 41 per cent for men would be appropriate.

"A ban on sex or procreation for all meat-eating men would also be purposeful in this context.”

Nick challenged Ms Bennett on the suggestion: "How will denying Herman the German in Cologne from having sex with his wife stop us having a very hot summer here in England?"

Ms Bennett then claimed it was a "tongue and cheek suggestion" by PETA that women shouldn't have sex with meat-eating men.

"So you agree it was nonsense?" Nick fired back.

"Well, not having children is a really important thing you can do to combat the climate emergency," she said.

Nick pressed Ms Bennett on whether she would personally practice what PETA were preaching.

"Look, this is about getting people talking about it," she replied.

Nick interrupted: "Obviously you can say I don't choose to answer that Mr Ferrari, but otherwise would [it be] a yes or no to support this strike?"

Ms Bennett said that she didn't think people should be talking about what "individuals" were doing, to which Nick replied: "But that's what PETA Germany are [doing]."

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

winter nhs plan

'There's clearly no sanction for GPs is there?': Nick Ferrari challenges Health Sec on NHS two-week promise

banker

Removing banker bonus cap isn't to help the people at the bottom, says economist

The nation should 'go broke' on King Charles' Coronation argues columnist

The nation should 'go broke' on King Charles' Coronation, argues columnist

Andrew Marr sure Queen would have loved Archbishop of Canterbury's 'very, very traditional tough-edged Christian sermon'

Andrew Marr sure Queen would have loved Archbishop of Canterbury's 'very very traditional, tough-edged Christian sermon'

Dame Maureen Lipman says the Queen's 'beauty struck us all, she couldn't take a bad photo'

Dame Maureen Lipman says the Queen's 'beauty struck us all, she couldn't take a bad photo'

King Charles is a leader and a great listener, ex-communications secretary tells LBC

King Charles is a leader and a great listener, ex-communications secretary tells LBC

Charles is "the best prepared sovereign that we’ve ever had,” says Sir Stephen Lamport

'Charles can weld the nation together', says his former private secretary

Nick Ferrari slams overzealous security taking sweets from old ladies in lying in state queue

Nick Ferrari slams overzealous security taking sweets from old ladies in lying in state queue

Anti-monarchy protestors should not be arrested, says former Met Assistant Commissioner

Anti-monarchy protestors should not be arrested, says former Met Assistant Commissioner

Queen and Nick

The Queen had a 'lovely relationship' with military due to her 'similar outlook', former chief reveals

Outpouring of grief

Bereavement expert tells LBC the national outpouring of grief can be a 'positive' thing

Queen horse riding

‘We’ve lost our best friend’: Royal horse trainer mourns Her Majesty the Queen

'Many' benefits of Brexit - including removing bankers' bonuses, says Tory peer

'Many' benefits of Brexit including removing cap on bankers' bonuses, says Tory peer

The Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Minister rejects calls for windfall tax to fund new energy support package

Truss' energy price plan to offer 'comfort and clarity' to Brits, levelling up sec pledges

Truss' energy price plan to offer 'comfort and clarity' to Brits, housing sec pledges

The Health Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Health Secretary concedes NHS needs improvement quickly

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

'I won't be shopping in Sainsbury's again but I went back for my apology'

Mum slams supermarket after being told off by worker for breastfeeding in car park

'It's not govt policy to arm Taiwan': Foreign Affairs Committee Chair on Liz Truss' gaffe

'It's not govt policy to arm Taiwan': Foreign Affairs Committee Chair on Liz Truss' gaffe

Ben Wallace said Putin was a 'lunatic'

Putin a 'lunatic with small man syndrome' says minister as PM blasts 'toxic masculinity'

Russian invasion of Ukraine made Nato 'look again' at military capability, says defence chief

Russian invasion of Ukraine made Nato 'look again' at military capability, says defence chief
There's an 'ethical and political vacuum in No10', says former chief of staff

There's an 'ethical and political vacuum in No10', says former chief of staff

Nick Ferrari grilled Priti Patel on her Rwanda migrant plan.

Rwanda migrant plan is not 'appalling' but 'should be a deterrent', Priti Patel tells LBC

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding

Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong

Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 21/09 | Watch again

18 hours ago

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 20/09 | Watch again

1 day ago

San Fran

'The world needs Britain to have its Monarch': San Fran caller who woke up at 2 AM to watch state funeral

2 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

RMT union members will strike on 8 October

More rail misery as another strike announced with 40,000 workers to walk out

Results from the 2021 census show that 45.7% of Northern Ireland are Catholic or from a Catholic background, compared with 43.48% of people from Protestant or other Christian backgrounds.

Catholics outnumber Protestants for the first time in Northern Ireland

Pictures and video have emerged on social media of desperate Russians trying to flee the country

Russians flee on one-way tickets to avoid being hauled to frontlines of Putin’s ‘meatgrinder’
William and Kate thanked Windsor Castle staff who organised the Committal Service for the Queen

Grieving William and Kate thank Windsor volunteers in surprise appearance during royal mourning
Kwasi Kwarteng said the move represents a 'tax cut for workers'

National Insurance rise to be reversed from November 6, Chancellor confirms

Celia Marsh died after eating a Pret a Manger vegan wrap containing traces of milk

Mum-of-five died after fatal reaction to vegan Pret wrap that contained milk, coroner rules
Khayri McLean who was stabbed to death outside school gates in Huddersfield

Girlfriend of Huddersfield stabbing victim Khayri McLean who was killed outside school pays tearful tribute
David Silva with the Premier League trophy

Former Manchester City star David Silva fined for grabbing woman at Spanish music festival

James O'Brien: Catholics outnumbering Protestants in NI could spell beginning of end of UK

James O'Brien: Catholics outnumbering Protestants in NI could spell beginning of end of UK

Angela Levin's new book claims that Andrew 'lobbied' the Queen not to let Charles become King

Andrew 'lobbied the Queen to try and stop Charles from becoming King', new book claims