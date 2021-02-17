Nick Ferrari left shocked as asthmatic caller's Covid vaccine priority is removed

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment Nick Ferrari was left shocked by an asthmatic caller telling LBC he is no longer being prioritised for a Covid jab.

James in Oxford told Nick of his experience as the Government has confirmed new additions to the Covid shielding list.

The additions mean as 1.7million more vulnerable people have been told to stay home to protect themselves from coronavirus.

However, people with non-severe asthma are no longer being prioritised when it comes to Covid vaccinations, the Government has confirmed.

James told Nick: "Until the end of January I was [in] the clinically vulnerable [category] under asthma, and it was actually indicated that I would have my vaccination this month.

"Now I've been taken off the list. I emailed my GP yesterday asking for clarity of when I'm going to get my vaccination. I was hospitalised in 2007 with asthma.

"They came back yesterday and said unfortunately [they] can't give [me] any indication of when [I'll] get vaccinated."

He added: "The Government have claimed that non-severe asthmatics are in no more danger than any other person in the population."

The Government's next vaccination target is for all five priority groups to be offered a jab by the end of April.

Meanwhile, the head of the UK's vaccine taskforce has said that every UK adult could be offered both Covid-19 vaccine doses by August or September.