Nick Ferrari Scolds Remainer Who Thinks Brexit Voters Were Uninformed

Nick Ferrari had a booming response to this Remain-supporting caller who claimed Brexiteers did not know what they were voting for.

“How dare you” the LBC presenter roared as he rejected Peter from Wimbledon’s accusation as “incredibly dismissive”.

It was sparked as Theresa May prepared to send 30 ministers around Britain to garner more support for her Brexit deal.

MPs will vote on the proposal on Tuesday, with opposition from both Leave and Remain-backing backbenchers.

Peter phoned LBC because he thought Nick’s stance against a second referendum was “laughable”.

“I cannot understand for love nor money why you would not want to make a more informed decision,” he said.

The LBC presenter warned “very dark forces” would be unleashed if the Brexit vote was ignored.

Picture: LBC

But, Peter hit back: “How can you respect what people voted for when they didn’t know what they were voting for?”

And it was at this point Nick retorted: “How dare you say they didn’t know what they voted for.

“How do you know they didn’t know what they voted for? How can anyone say that?

“You don’t know what was going through the minds of 17.4 million people, you had no idea what was going through my mind when I put a cross in the box.”

He added: “How dismissive, how incredibly dismissive. Did everybody who voted Remain know exactly what they were voting for? Probably not.”