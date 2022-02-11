Nick Ferrari Says: The glaring incompetences shown by the Met must never happen again

Nick Ferrari says Britain must learn from the Cressida Dick drama. Picture: Alamy/LBC

By Nick Ferrari

The charge sheet against Cressida Dick made for compelling reading, writes LBC's Nick Ferrari.

A criminal fantasist was indulged with grotesque consequences, demonstrators who brought a city to a standstill remained untouched and officers even sang and skate boarded with them.

The vigil for a woman murdered by a serving police officer was wrecked by absurdly over the top policing, with officers citing Covid restrictions as an excuse for pinning a woman to the ground.

Pictures were taken by officers of murder victims and then swapped with colleagues as other fellow officers exchanged vile and racist tweets and texts. The force was branded “institutionally corrupt” by an inquiry into the death of a private investigator and the commissioner was accused of “obfuscation.”

So, why on earth did it take so long for Met Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick to be forced out of office? Sadly, it is politics that must stand in the dock.

It suited a Conservative Home Secretary to try to pass the blame along to a Labour Mayor who, until this week, also chose to shirk any responsibility.

Be aware, be very aware: this is NOT just a London story. The Commissioner of the Met is the nation’s number one police officer and the force responsible for the nation’s counter terrorism strategies.

This absurd inaction over such glaring incompetence can never be allowed to happen again.