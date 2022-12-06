'Sack the lot of them!': Nick Ferrari callers come head to head debating rail strikes

6 December 2022, 15:02 | Updated: 6 December 2022, 15:07

By Abbie Reynolds

Nick Ferrari hosts caller clash after RMT schedule strikes to go ahead over the Christmas period.

The RMT Union has said industrial action set to begin next week, with dates in December and January, will proceed as planned.

Nick Ferrari looked to his callers to gauge the level of public support for the strike action during and after Christmas.

Chris in Bedford who "absolutely" supports the strikes said: "I'm kind of sick and tired of listening to people put the unions down and slate people that are members of unions.

"My opinion is this - in this country, generally speaking, we can't stand success we love to see somebody at the top of their game come tumbling down...as a general rule, we can't stand success.

Nick Ferrari bewildered by the sentiment, asked: "What does that mean for strikes?"

Chris said he can't understand complaints about other people getting an increased wage, acknowleding that the rail workers have "in real terms had pay cuts".

"If you're on a wage and someone is on a better wage, why should you resent them?" he asked.

"Chris supports the strikes do you?" Nick said to a caller waiting on the line.

"No I don't and I think they have been over paid for years," said David in Mill Hill, all guns blazing.

"I think it's ridiculous...in my opinion you should sack the lot of them and start again," David inisted saying those who "want to work" can stay because the current workforce isn't "working".

Chris interjected telling Nick that David had proved his point: "It's always about money...If you want to be a train driver do it, apply and see what they do for the money!"

"It's just ridiculous," David maintained, "sack the lot of them and start again, they're holding us to ransom!".

READ MORE: 'This rail strike is going nuclear', says James O'Brien as RMT gears up for Christmas strikes

