Nick Ferrari callers react to new measures to control illegal migration

By Olly Roberts

LBC callers react to new measures to control illegal migration.

The UK is hosting representatives from over 40 countries and organisation, including the United States, Vietnam, Iraq, and France, for a summit aimed at cracking down on people-smuggling gangs.



The meeting comes as new figures reveal that 24,000 illegal immigrants have been deported since July, the highest number of returns in eight years.



Speaking at the Organised Immigration Crime (OIC) Summit, Sir Keir Starmer pledged to deliver "pragmatic solutions that work" to tackle the issue of small boat crossings.



He stressed that all countries must implement "tough measures at home" to combat illegal immigration.



Starmer described the small boats used to cross the Channel as "death traps" and said they were "not worthy of the name 'boat'."



As part of the effort to disrupt smuggling networks, increase prosecutions, and strengthen border security, £33 million will be allocated to enforcement measures.

Caller Samuel believes the entire system is flawed, drawing on his experience working for a local authority that supports people struggling with homelessness.



Meanwhile, caller Chandra, who is not a Labour supporter, gives Starmer credit for involving representatives from countries where small boat migrants originate, though Nick questions whether the summit is just a "talking shop."



Caller John dismisses Starmer’s plan as a gimmick, arguing that the EU should stop illegal migrants from leaving Europe for the UK. He also suggests barring France from UK fishing waters to pressure them into cooperating.



On the other hand, caller James insists that anyone arriving in the UK via small boat should automatically be denied asylum.



Caller Tony supports sending illegal immigrants back to their country of origin, but Nick points out that international law prevents deportation to places where safety isn’t guaranteed.



At the same time, Matthew shares his wife's experience. She is an asylum seeker from Ecuador who successfully claimed asylum at the airport after fleeing cartel violence.



Finally, caller Colin takes a different approach, saying he wants to cross the Channel in a dinghy with his friends to see what would happen if they arrived in Calais.