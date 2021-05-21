Nick Ferrari calls for more accountability in criminal justice system

21 May 2021, 10:16

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Nick Ferrari calls for questions to be asked of the CPS after the widow of a former High Court judge was cleared of the sexual abuse of a boy in the 1980s.

"Thrown out within hours, how did it ever get to trial?" Nick asked.

"So the man, or woman, or team who put this 77-year-old woman through utter hell, and she's completely and utterly innocent, no one has to answer for that.

"Not a damned soul! If mistakes are made in commercial organisations then action is taken pretty quickly."

Nick was speaking after Lady Lavinia Nourse, the widow of former Court of Appeal judge Sir Martin Nourse was cleared at Peterborough's Nightingale Court.

The 77-year-old went on trial accused of 17 counts of sexually abusing a boy under the age of 12, all related to the same male complainant.

She had told police the allegations were "cloud cuckoo land", and a jury found her not guilty of all charges.

Leaving the court Lady Lavinia said: "It's a happy result. Finally some good news."

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari blasted the broadcaster

'I've never seen anything like it': Nick Ferrari blasts BBC over Diana interview
The Transport Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari clashes with Grant Shapps over 'holiday police'

Nick Ferrari challenged the minister

'How proud are you to have presided over this shambles?', Nick Ferrari grills minister
The Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Additional 'green list' countries could be announced from early June, minister says
The warning was issued amid claims of mixed messaging from the Government

'Summer is not off': Travel expert accused Government of 'mixed messaging'
'E-scooters have no sound and are a pavement obstacle'

Blind caller fears London e-scooters will endanger partially-sighted people

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Husam Zomlot was speaking to Iain Dale on LBC this evening

Palestinian Ambassador: Conflict won't be resolved with Netanyahu in power

14 hours ago

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Monday - Wednesday 8-9

LBC’s Cross Question with Iain Dale extended to three nights a week!

17 hours ago

https://www.lbc.co.uk/radio/presenters/iain-dale/alastair-campbell-takes-your-calls-watch-live-from-9pm/

Alastair Campbell takes your calls | Watch again

19 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Israel has agreed to a ceasefire with Hamas

Boris Johnson welcomes Israel-Gaza ceasefire after 11 days of conflict
Spain will allow Brits to return for holidays from next week

Spain to allow Brits to return for holidays from next week

Corporal Simon Brown wrote a letter to the man who saved his life after being shot in the face

Iraq war veterans share 'precious' wartime letters to mark 10 year anniversary of withdrawal
Martin Bashir and Princess Diana in the BBC Panorama interview in 1995

Police to 'assess' bombshell report on BBC's 1995 Panorama interview with Diana
A Tottenham footballer was subject to a torrent of racist abuse online in April

12 men arrested over racist abuse against Tottenham footballer on Twitter
Strong winds are forecast for Friday

UK weather: Wind and rain to batter Britain on first Friday of relaxed Covid rules
Prince Harry admitted to using drink and drugs to mask the pain of losing his mother

Prince Harry: 'I turned to drink and drugs to cope with trauma of Diana's death'
Support for the Royal Family among young people is declining

Growing number of young Brits want monarchy abolished, poll finds
Harry told Oprah he will not be bullied in the future

Prince Harry accuses Royal Family of 'total neglect' in documentary
Prince William has heavily criticised the BBC over its 1995 Princess Diana interview

Prince William says BBC contributed to Diana's 'fear and paranoia' in final years