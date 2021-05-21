Nick Ferrari calls for more accountability in criminal justice system

By EJ Ward

Nick Ferrari calls for questions to be asked of the CPS after the widow of a former High Court judge was cleared of the sexual abuse of a boy in the 1980s.

"Thrown out within hours, how did it ever get to trial?" Nick asked.

"So the man, or woman, or team who put this 77-year-old woman through utter hell, and she's completely and utterly innocent, no one has to answer for that.

"Not a damned soul! If mistakes are made in commercial organisations then action is taken pretty quickly."

Nick was speaking after Lady Lavinia Nourse, the widow of former Court of Appeal judge Sir Martin Nourse was cleared at Peterborough's Nightingale Court.

The 77-year-old went on trial accused of 17 counts of sexually abusing a boy under the age of 12, all related to the same male complainant.

She had told police the allegations were "cloud cuckoo land", and a jury found her not guilty of all charges.

Leaving the court Lady Lavinia said: "It's a happy result. Finally some good news."