Nick Ferrari challenges CEO who claims ‘millions’ can’t afford a bar of soap without knowing the cost

28 October 2022, 11:58

After she claimed "millions" couldn't afford it Nick Ferrari asked Ruth Brock of The Hygiene Bank what the cost of a bar of soap was seven times, but she failed to give an answer.

Nick Ferrari grilled a CEO on the cost of a bar of soap after she released a report stating many couldn’t afford it.

Ruth Brock, chief of The Hygiene Bank struggled to give a figure when pressed on the issue, much to Nick’s frustration.

“Soap, you’re telling me someone can’t buy a bar of soap?”, he began.

Ms Brock replied: “Yeah absolutely, this is what is so shocking about this report. We are not talking about luxury items, we are talking about basic essentials.”

This comes after The Hygiene Bank released a report this month stating that almost 3.2 million people in Britain are experiencing hygiene poverty.

It also states that due to the inability to afford basic hygiene products, people feel too embarrassed to go to work, job interviews and school.

Nick asked: “Ruth, how much is a bar of essential soap in Tesco?”

The CEO responded: “I know it’s really difficult to believe Nick, but this is the pressure that people are under these days…the other thing about an essential bar of soap argument is that not everybody…”

“I wonder if we could just get a price”, Nick cut in.

“…has the luxury of being able to shop around”, Ms Brock finished.

“Tescos are available in most high streets I would suggest”, Nick promptly replied.

“Do you know how much a bar of essential soap costs?”

“Absolutely”, said the CEO, but still could not present a figure.

Nick said: “You are going to think me frightfully rude but I’m going to ask for the seventh time what is the cost of a bar of Tesco essential soap?”

“I mean these prices vary every day”, came Ms Brock’s reply.

“Okay I’ll help you, I sense you don’t know which is fair enough."

Referencing a Tescos essentials bar of soap he said: “This bar of soap will cost you 15p.

"You honestly expect my listeners to give credence to your report that says someone can’t afford 15 pence for a bar of soap that with a bit of luck will get them through at least a week or two?”

“I absolutely understand that it’s difficult to believe”, The Hygiene Bank chief replied.

Nick Ferrari: "I put it to you that it is absolute nonsense."

The call sparked a lot of discussion on Twitter.

