Nick Ferrari challenges Communities Sec over people ignoring the coronavirus lockdown

Nick Ferrari asked the Communities Secretary why people can't safely sit in parks a safe distance from other people.

Several parks across London were closed yesterday after people ignored the request to stay at home to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

Speaking to Nick, Robert Jenrick said: "Over the weekend, a small number of councils did choose to close parks. They say they took that decision because the parks were overcrowded and they couldn't enforce the social distancing rules.

"A very small minority of people are breaching the guidelines flagrantly by congregating or having picnics.

"I don't want to see parks closed, but neither I think do the councils who have done so. They've done so because they felt they couldn't enforce the social distancing rules.

"And at this moment, when we are approaching the peak, this is the moment we should be following the guidelines and staying at home."

Nick Ferrari spoke to Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick. Picture: LBC / PA

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said yesterday that the government would consider banning exercise altogether if people kept ignoring the plea to stay at home, but Mr Jenrick commented: "We don't have any plans to do that, but if we need to bring forward stricter measures, we will have to consider that."

But Nick asked: "Many people are living 15 storeys up in a busy city such as London and they need to get their children out."

Mr Jenrick agreed: "Absolutely, I've got kids, I know what it's like to be cooped up inside. People want to get outside.

"But I'd just urge, particularly if the weather continues to be good, please respect the guidelines and the sooner we do that, the sooner we'll be able to consider easing them."

Watch his full interview at the top of the page.