Nick Ferrari challenges Therese Coffey over take-up of Kickstart jobs scheme

25 January 2021, 10:15 | Updated: 25 January 2021, 10:30

By Patrick Grafton-Green

The Government’s £2bn Kickstart jobs scheme has been hailed a “huge success” by minister Therese Coffey despite so far helping fewer than 2,000 young people find work.

The Work and Pensions Secretary was challenged by LBC’s Nick Ferrari about the scheme for 16 to 24 year olds, which was launched in September.

Despite creating 120,000 job roles, Nick pointed out to Ms Coffey that just 1,868 placements have actually been started.

READ MORE: Pressure grows on PM over plans to reopen England's schools

READ MORE: £23 million funding given to councils to combat Covid misinformation

He asked whether Ms Coffey thought the scheme could really be described as a success.

She said: “Yes I do actually Nick."

She insisted the need for Covid-secure environments and training meant "employers may not be ready yet to get the young people on that journey”.

"We’ve actually created with employers, more jobs than was ever created under the Future Jobs Fund and those jobs are there ready and waiting to be filled over the next year," she added.

“That’s why we’re actually making it even simpler for more employers to come and get involved, because we need a pipeline of roles for young people to get started on."

The Department for Work and Pensions creates Kickstart places with businesses, covering 25 hours per week of wages and making £1,500 available to help cover costs.

Ms Coffey said the scheme recognised that young people “have been hardest hit” by the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

But she added “some of the impacts of Covid have certainly stopped some of the job starts”.

She said: “We have ambition that by the end of this year a quarter of a million young people will have become Kickstarters and started those roles.

“We have about 10,000 in the system at the moment waiting to be filled, which I expect within the next few weeks. About another 30,000 where I expect them to come on stream in the next four to six weeks as well.

“So while we haven’t had many people starting in the run up to Christmas, that is understandable recognising the preparations and also the wrap around support which needs to be delivered.”

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

The caller warned LBC listeners of the impact the lockdown was having on children

Headteacher warns lockdown has 'trashed the prospects of an entire generation'
The Wandsworth resident was hit with the £150 fine

Outraged resident tells LBC council snooped in his rubbish then fined him £150
Environment Secretary: It's not the right time to close UK borders

Environment Secretary: It's not the right time to close UK borders
Support is available

Cancer patients in the UK living through the ‘worst possible Groundhog Day’
The SAGE member was speaking to Nick Ferrari

SAGE member tells LBC new £800 Covid fines will have 'very little impact'
'The High Court gave Sadiq Khan a real kicking with its Streetspace judgment'

'The High Court gave Sadiq Khan a real kicking over Streetspace road scheme'

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

72% of black Britons are unlikely to take Covid jab, Sir Geoff Palmer explains why

72% of black Britons are unlikely to have Covid jab: Sir Geoff Palmer theorises why

3 days ago

Martin Luther King III is 'filled with hope' as US welcomes President Biden

Martin Luther King III is 'filled with hope' as US welcomes President Biden

4 days ago

'Post-Brexit review of UK workers' rights should worry everybody'

'Post-Brexit review of UK workers' rights should worry everybody'

5 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Boris Johnson visits a vaccination centre at Barnet Football Club

Government will 'look at potential' of easing lockdown measures within weeks - PM
Summer holidays 2021 are likely to be cancelled due to strict travel restrictions

Covid: Are summer holidays cancelled in 2021?

Cats and dogs may need to be vaccinated in the future, scientists have said

Cats and dogs may need vaccinations to stop Covid spread, scientists say
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has been told to self-isolate

Covid-19: Sir Keir Starmer told to self-isolate for third time
Anyone arriving in the UK could have to quarantine in a hotel

Boris Johnson set to give go-ahead on quarantine hotels for UK arrivals
Debenhams collapsed into administration last year

Online fashion retailer Boohoo buys Debenhams brand for £55m

Gordon Brown said the UK risks becoming a "failed state" unless it makes reforms to the union

Gordon Brown: UK risks becoming a 'failed state'

Former health secretary Jeremy Hunt said medical grade face masks are needed

Jeremy Hunt calls for medical grade face masks to be compulsory
The Government is aiming to counter misinformation about the coronavirus vaccine and boost take-up of the jab

£23 million funding given to councils to combat Covid misinformation
Shadow communities and local government secretary Steve Reed said: "The Prime Minister's £2 billion council tax bombshell will hit many hard-pressed families at the worst possible time - just as many receive their P45s

Labour urges Government to 'drop plans for Council Tax increase'