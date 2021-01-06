Nick Ferrari challenges Zahawi over 3m still excluded from Government support

6 January 2021, 09:09

By Fiona Jones

Nick Ferrari challenges business and vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi over the three million people still excluded from Government support during the pandemic.

With England's third national lockdown underway, the three million people who have been excluded from financial help since March are still ineligible to receive aid in the Chancellor's new package.

Nick questioned Mr Zahawi on behalf of the exempt LBC listeners that have called in over the period - the latest being a distressed James O'Brien caller who now cannot afford heating.

Nick said, "They were missed out last March, they were missed out in subsequent reviews, and they're arguing that the announcements yesterday by your colleague the Chancellor they're still missing out.

"There are people now who've gone almost a year without cash."

Mr Zahawi responded that Chancellor Rishi Sunak has put "almost £280 billion into help", to which Nick reiterated that three million have been missed out.

"It is difficult on everyone, and people have support in lots of other ways," the minister said.

"It's more difficult if you haven't got any cash coming in," Nick said, "I'm still earning, you're still earning, we're very fortunate...there are blokes and women listening, they've had no earnings for nine months.

"Someone needs to speak with the Chancellor."

Mr Zahawi said he "absolutely understands" having seen campaigns from the people who feel "quite rightly" hard done by and do not have enough because they do not fall into the relevant category for aid - however he reiterated there is "additional help" for them.

Read more: 'I won't be able to cope' distraught business owner tells LBC she needs financial support

Reflecting on the package announced on Tuesday, Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham told LBC, "To still leave three million taxpayers out in the cold when other people are getting support, there can't be a justification for doing that.

"The Government said it's all too difficult, and there may be issues of fraud, and it said with regard to people who had newly been self-employed that they'd never submitted a tax return - well that's changing because they're all about to submit their tax returns for financial year 19/20."

He continued: "The reason the Government gave is no longer valid and they've just got to address this issue. It's an issue of basic fairness and humanity. How can they go into another year with no support?

"We will end up with a mental health crisis on top of a pandemic here if this issue isn't addressed and addressed quickly."

LBC has raised the issue of the excluded repeatedly over the pandemic, with Nick Ferrari in November putting to the Chancellor a statement from ExcludedUK founder Anneka Hicks that some "abandoned" by the Government have taken their own lives.

After hearing her tearful explanation on how those without financial aid are affected, the Chancellor responded: "I respectfully disagree with the fact that 3m people can't access help."

The chancellor said the "majority self employed" in that group will have benefited from furlough.

Mr Sunak said: "What we've spent is more than anyone else has internationally. The scale of what we have put in place is extraordinarily comprehensive and generous by any international measure."

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Nadhim Zahawi told LBC he thinks the vaccine target can be met

Vaccine minister tells LBC he's 'confident' 13m jabs will be given by mid-February
The Police Federation chair has said officers should have vaccine priority

Police Federation chair calls for officers to have vaccine priority
Michael Gove spoke to LBC"s Nick Ferrari this morning

Gove tells LBC restrictions on flights ‘may go further’ than South Africa ban
An intensive care consultant warned that the NHS is near breaking point

NHS will be 'near breaking point' if daily cases hit 80,000, ICU doctor tells LBC
Nick Ferrari confronts Michael Gove over school closure U-turn

Nick Ferrari confronts Michael Gove over school closure U-turn
Caller who had trial Covid vaccine begs others to get jab as his family suffers around him

Caller who had trial Covid vaccine begs others to get jab as his family suffers around him

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

The distraught caller told LBC she was living on "minus £27 per month after I've paid my bills, I have nothing left for food."

'Desperate' caller tells LBC she just has 'no money left for food'

15 hours ago

The caller was speaking to Iain Dale

Caller breaks down explaining grandson's harrowing Covid experience

1 day ago

David Davis: Remainers will realise Brexit was nothing to worry about

David Davis: Remainers will realise Brexit was nothing to worry about

4 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Julian Assange was denied bail

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange denied bail

Gavin Williamson is expected to outline support packages for young people and students

Gavin Williamson speech today: When is the Education Secretary making a statement and what about?
Boris Johnson will address MPs in the Commons later this morning

Lockdown Live: Boris Johnson tells MPs there's a clear route to covid 'finish line'
Around a third of worst-hit England constituencies have no vaccine centre, LBC finds

Around a third of worst-hit England constituencies have no vaccine centre, LBC finds
Police in London have adopted a stricter approach to covid regulations

Fines for breaking Covid rules: Police vow tougher crackdown in London
Gavin Williamson will outline a support package in the Commons on Wednesday

Gavin Williamson to outline support package after GCSEs and A-Levels scrapped
A deserted Regent Street yesterday

MPs to vote on England's new Covid-19 measures after lockdown becomes law
The UK 'set for double dip recession' after lockdown three, a report has suggested

UK 'set for double dip recession' after third lockdown, report suggests
A WHO team was blocked from entering China

WHO team investigating Covid origins blocked from entering China
Priti Patel has been accused of leaving the UK open to Covid variants

Priti Patel left UK 'completely exposed to overseas Covid variants'